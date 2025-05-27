Attack on Titan getting the Global Impact Award over Naruto or One Piece was the right choice

Attack on Titan won the Global Impact Award at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards last weekend, and many people argue that Naruto and One Piece had a much greater impact in recent decades, following the legacy of the cultural behemoth known as Dragon Ball. However, there are elements of context that need to be considered when it comes to author Hajime Isayama's series being chosen.

It is worth pointing out that the series significantly impacted the last decade, making anime much wider and reaching out to people who wouldn't usually give the medium a chance. Furthermore, while Naruto and One Piece marked many generations, this series is more recent and has a degree of impact that is much more prominent in the day and age of social media on the internet.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga/anime and reflects the opinions of the writer.

Explaining why Attack on Titan winning the Global Impact Award over Naruto and One Piece makes a lot of sense

Eren's finale as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA).

As mentioned earlier, the Crunchyroll Anime Awards took place last weekend, and one of the most controversial decisions was that Attack on Titan won the Global Impact Award over heavy hitters such as One Piece and Naruto. While it makes a lot of sense that fans are frustrated with this decision, it is also worth pointing out the context of this decision.

Author Hajime Isayama started the manga back in 2009, but the anime, adapted by Wit Studio, began its journey in 2013. It has had a massive impact across the medium's landscape. It is widely regarded as one of the first series to make anime mainstream, reaching out to many people who wouldn't have given this art form a chance in the past.

Furthermore, many younger anime fans grew up with this franchise, and the conclusion of Eren and his friends' journey meant a lot to them. This can also apply to Naruto, but this franchise ended around the time social media was beginning to be normalized, and One Piece has yet to have a conclusion, which leads to this series having the upper hand.

The legacy of the series

A visual of the anime (Image via Wit Studio/MAPPA).

Regardless of what can be argued about the Crunchyroll Anime Awards, Naruto, and One Piece, Attack on Titan has built a reputation for being one of the most acclaimed series in its medium. That is because of Isayama's clear storytelling, the many subtle elements of foreshadowing, strong character writing, and pushing the envelope when it comes to combining tragic elements with the inner politics of this story's world.

The proof is that the likes of Eren, Mikasa, Levi, and Armin have become some of the most popular characters in the anime medium, so people who haven't watched or read the series are familiar with them. This is due to the series' legacy, which is still regarded as one of the best the medium has provided despite having concluded a few years ago.

Final thoughts

All in all, Attack on Titan winning the Global Impact Award at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards is not going to make much of a difference in people's minds. Whether someone thinks Naruto or One Piece deserved it, that will always be in the eye of the beholder.

