I've Been Killing Slimes 2 Episode 2 Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Episode 2 of I've Been Killing Slimes 2 is scheduled to air on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at 9 pm JST for Japanese viewers. The episode will broadcast simultaneously on AT-X, TOKYO MX, and BS11 Japanese television networks.

Following a magical season premiere that reintroduced us to Azusa’s laid-back world filled with anime fairies, virtue stamps, and handmade sweets, the excitement now builds for what’s next.

Fans who have been waiting to relax in the company of the most powerful and humble witches in anime can look foward to episode 2. The episode promises more cozy, fantastical goodness that both seasoned fans and curious newcomers can enjoy.

I've Been Killing Slimes 2 episode 2 release date, time, and countdown

Flatorte and others while tasting the snacks in episode 1 (Image via Studio Teddy)

Fans can get ready to return to Azusa’s tranquil Highlands because I've Been Killing Slimes 2 episode 2 is dropping on April 12, 2025, at 9 pm JST. It will broadcast in Japan on AT-X, TOKYO MX, BS11, and a few other networks.

Whether fans are in Tokyo or in Toronto, they will not have to wait long to rejoin the anime fairies and Azusa’s cozy slice-of-life world. Here’s the timezone conversion for international fans, shortly after which they can expect to stream the episode:

Time Zones Date Time Central European Summer Time (CEST) Saturday, April 12 2 pm Australian Central Standard Time (ACST) Saturday, April 12 9:30 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) Saturday, April 12 12 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) Saturday, April 12 5:30 pm Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) Saturday, April 12 5 am Philippine Standard Time (PST) Saturday, April 12 8 pm Central Daylight Time (CDT) Saturday, April 12 7 am Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) Saturday, April 12 8 am

Where to watch I've Been Killing Slimes 2 episode 2

International fans can stream I've Been Killing Slimes 2 episode 2 on Crunchyroll, which offers same-day viewing with English subtitles. It is the go-to platform for most global viewers, especially those looking for timely access. If one enjoys dubbed versions, Crunchyroll typically releases them a few weeks after the subtitled episodes.

In addition to Crunchyroll, fans in certain regions, particularly Southeast Asia, might find the new episode available on platforms like Muse Asia’s YouTube Channel or VRV. Availability can vary based on licensing, so it is best to double-check one's local platform lineup to not miss out on Azusa’s newest magical adventure.

A brief abstract of I've Been Killing Slimes 2 episode 1

Azusa being happy as seen in episode 1 (Image via Studio Teddy)

The first episode Along Came a Goddess established the onset of a heartfelt Highlands Valley return. For centuries, Azusa, the immortal witch had grown her power to its maximum extent through the repeated elimination of slimes.

This was followed by her selection of a leisurely journey to the southern forest for cooking an extraordinary dish that she would serve to her daughters Falfa and Shalsha. She created the popular Snack Slimes together with her companions after inventing these bean-filled sweets that spread through town.

Their entrepreneurial success took an unexpected turn when they were drawn to a live event hosted by the rising goddess Mega-Mega. After a whimsical performance, Mega-Mega surprised everyone by inviting Azusa for a personal meeting. Though initially anxious, Azusa received unexpected praise and a stamp of virtue, reinforcing her bonds with her loved ones.

The episode ended on a joyful note, with each family member giving Azusa a virtue stamp as a token of appreciation, reminding her that she is truly the happiest witch alive.

What to expect in I've Been Killing Slimes 2 episode 2 (Speculative)

Azusa while in conversation with the goddess as seen in the episode 1 (Image via Studio Teddy)

I've Been Killing Slimes 2 episode 2 will likely continue exploring themes of gratitude, magic, and heartwarming family bonds.

Building on episode 1's emotional finale and light novel hints, this episode may expand the virtue stamp storyline while introducing divine surprises or unexpected guests. Azusa might reflect on her role, especially after her recognition by a goddess, possibly hinting at a return of Mega-Mega and her whimsical chaos.

As always, viewers can expect delightful food scenes, cozy family moments, and the irresistible charm of anime fairies.

