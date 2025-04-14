I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years season 2 episode 3 will broadcast through Tokyo MX, AT-X, and BS11 networks at 09:30 PM JST (5:30 AM PT) on April 19, as per the official website. The Saturday evening run of the series allows viewers to visit Azusa and her magical family in a casual manner.

A special moment unfolded in the previous episode, where Azusa accompanied her slime spirit daughters, Falfa and Shalsha, to the peaceful World Spirit Summit located at Nanterre Lake. The episode blended moments of emotional growth with the series' signature slice-of-life fantasy humor.

With the arrival of the gaming-obsessed undead cat-girl Pondeli and the affectionate droplet spirit Yufufu, Episode 3 is set to explore these relationships. Fans can expect a continuation of Azusa’s motherly journey, with more adorable anime fairies, quirky new spirits, and uplifting moments ahead.

I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years season 2 episode 3 release date, time, and countdown

Shalsha and Azusa greeting the spirits at the world spirit summit (Image via Studio Teddy)

I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years season 2 episode 3 will air at 09:30 PM JST on April 19 via Tokyo MX, AT-X, and BS11 networks. As the anime continues its Saturday night slot, viewers can look forward to another chapter filled with cozy fantasy, whimsical world-building, and heartwarming interactions that define the series.

For international fans, here’s a rearranged look at when the episode will be available across various time zones:

Time Zones Date (April 19) Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) 5:30 AM Central Daylight Time (CDT) 7:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) 8:30 AM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 12:30 PM Central European Summer Time 2:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) 6:00 PM Philippine Standard Time (PST) 8:30 PM Australian Central Standard Time 10:00 PM

Where to watch I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years season 2 episode 3?

I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years season 2 episode 3 will be broadcast on Tokyo MX, AT-X, BS11, and other affiliated Japanese networks, as per the official site. Viewers outside Japan can watch the episode on Crunchyroll, which offers legitimate English subtitles. New episodes generally drop on the platform approximately one hour after their initial Japanese airing.

As of now, the anime has not been listed on HIDIVE, Muse Asia’s YouTube Channel, or Ani-One Asia, based on their official websites and streaming schedules. Crunchyroll remains the primary platform for global simulcast of the series.

A brief abstract of I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years season 2 episode 2

Falfa meeting with the spirit at the world spirit summit (Image via Studio Teddy)

Titled We Searched for an Undead, the second episode followed Azusa as she accompanied her slime spirit daughters, Falfa and Shalsha, to the mystical World Spirit Summit by Nanterre Lake. Initially uncertain about letting her daughters attend alone, Azusa joined them as their guardian, leading to a heartwarming and humorous adventure. From Mama’s special egg sandwiches to the shimmering lake at night, the episode sparkled with adorable family moments.

A droplet spirit named Yufufu extended her hospitality and affection, leading to a touching moment where Azusa finally felt what it was like to have a mother figure. The latter half of the episode introduced Pondeli, a lazy undead cat-girl who lived for gaming. A gaming showdown between her and Beelzebub ended with Azusa offering a life-changing suggestion for Pondeli’s future.

What to expect in I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years season 2 episode 3? (Speculative)

Following the events of episode 2, I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years season 2 episode 3 is expected to delve deeper into Pondeli’s new life in the demon realm. It would possibly spotlight her quirky gaming parlor where demons can duke it out over retro consoles and magical multiplayer battles.

Viewers may also meet a few more offbeat spirits or magical beings, continuing the anime’s streak of anime fairies and fantasy antics. Whether it’s magical mishaps, newfound friendships, or touching moments of growth, this upcoming episode promises more of the feel-good fantasy that fans love.

