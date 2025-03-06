10 most important Haikyu!! setters, ranked by height

Haikyu!! setters have an extremely crucial part in deciding how their teams approach attacks, the pillar of each match. They may be defined by their height, and whether or not it makes them a more effective blocker and game pacifier. Ability and technique reign supreme, yet the taller ones tend to enjoy the advantage at the net play, which also allows them to contribute defensively.

From tall playmakers of normal height to towering players who overpower their opponents, Haikyu!! has a variety of setters who contribute something unique to their respective teams.

Whether it's through accuracy, speed, or body presence, they leave an unmistakable impression. Here are the top 10 Haikyu!! setters, ranked from shortest to tallest according to their post time-skip heights.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the manga.

Kenma Kozume, Sugawara Koshi, and 8 other most important Haikyu!! setters, ranked by height

10) Kenma Kozume

Kenma Kozume (Image via Production I.G)

Kenma Kozume, Nekoma's setter, is 170 cm tall and is one of the smartest players in Haikyu!!. His analytical mind enables him to outmaneuver opponents, designing plays that maximize his team's strengths.

As opposed to other setters who use physical superiority, Kenma dominates the game with pace control and frustrates his opponents by using unorthodox moves. His strategic skills to analyze the opponents and alter his plans render him an integral player despite having poor stamina. Hence, Kenma Kozume is one of the most significant Haikyu!! setters.

9) Sugawara Koshi

Sugawara Koshi (Image via Production I.G)

Sugawara Koshi is the vice-captain and reliable setter of Karasuno. Although he lost his starting spot to Kageyama, he remains a crucial member of the team, commanding them with experience and composure.

His game-reading skills and strategic sets make him irreplaceable, particularly when Karasuni requires a switch-up. Sugawara is a morale-booster for his team, and his planned-out plays tend to swing the match in their favor. This makes Sugawara one of the best Haikyu!! setters.

8) Shirabu Kenjiro

Shirabu Kenjiro (Image via Production I.G).

Shirabu Kenjiro is a calm and dependable setter who supports his team with accurate and consistent sets. At 174.8 cm, he makes up for his lack of height through tactical decision-making and keen insight into his spikers' tendencies.

His capacity to adjust and serve with high sets when required makes him an indispensable playmaker. As much as he is a target in blocking, his quick mind and occasional setter dumps surprise opponents. His consistency in the court earns him the ranking as one of the most valuable Haikyu!! setters.

7) Takeharu Futamata

Takeharu Futamata (Image via Production I.G)

Takeharu Futamata is a skilled setter with quick reflexes and all-around versatility on the court. With a height of 178.5 cm, he demonstrates high flexibility, performing precise one-handed throws, and even saving plays on foot when necessary.

His silky movements allow him to create surprise dump shots and timely spikes, leaving opponents dazed. However, his tendency to play by himself sometimes causes occasional miscommunication with his teammates. His explosive playing style and strategic mind put him among the top Haikyu!! setters.

6) Semi Eita

Semi Eita (Image via Production I.G)

Semi Eita is a talented and strong setter who represented Shiratorizawa, noted for his fierce playing style and hard hits. Although he yielded the primary setter position to Shirabu, Semi was an invaluable part of the team.

He stood at 179.5 cm and utilized his power to execute quick, hard-to-receive serves, thus making him a good pinch server. He understood the game thoroughly and assisted Shirabu with the necessary strategic inputs, demonstrating his worth beyond being merely a set person. Semi Eita is one of the most crucial Haikyu!! setters.

5) Kageyama Tobio

Kageyama Tobio (Image via Production I.G)

Kageyama Tobio is a world-class setter with his unparalleled ball control accuracy and tactical perceptive ability. At 181.9 cm tall, he has evolved as a sophisticated playmaker who improvises his sets to bring the best out of his spikers. His accuracy is pinpoint, and he can deliver almost-perfect tosses, making him a nightmare for blockers of strong teams.

Apart from setting, Kageyama is a great server and capable blocker who has both offense and defense skills. His skillful reading of the game and use of strategic sets make him one of the most essential Haikyu!! setters.

4) Akaashi Keiji

Akaashi Keiji (Image via Production I.G)

Akaashi Keiji is the Fukurodani setter with great strategic sense and poise and for his unmatched game sense as well as his ability to get the best out of his spikers. His accurate sets and sharp judgment are responsible for making him an indispensable playmaker, particularly in supporting Bokuto's volatile attacks.

Even after timeskip, he develops further in terms of skill while keeping his quick instincts and strategic sense sharp. At 183 cm, he has a height that makes him a good blocker yet still agile. With his calmness and leadership, he secures his value as being one of the best Haikyu!! setters.

3) Miya Atsumu

Miya Atsumu (Image via Production I.G)

Miya Atsumu is universally acclaimed as Japan's top high school setter due to his amazing tosses and game sense. He stands at 183.6 cm and has sets so accurate that they create the illusion of enhancing his spikers’ abilities.

Atsumu's capability of performing the God-Like Quick with little practice and his acute strategic mind also make him an intimidating player. His ability to perform spike serves, jump floaters, and the hybrid serve makes him more unpredictable. With excellent setting skills and solid defensive abilities, Atsumu is among the most vital Haikyu!! setters.

2) Oikawa Toru

Oikawa Toru (Image via Production I.G)

Oikawa Tooru is among the best and most versatile Haikyu!! setters, renowned for his capability to bring any team he plays for to an even higher level. He is feared the most for his powerful and precise jump serve, which he has mastered and perfected since he was young.

His 184.3 cm height puts him in a privileged position in the net, making him an attacking and blocking threat. Oikawa's keen observation, skill to play on opponents' weaknesses, and unparalleled leadership render him as significant a Haikyu!! setter.

1) Kanji Koganegawa

Kanji Koganegawa (Image via Production I.G)

Koganegawa is the tallest setter of Haikyu!!, making him a key player at Date Tech High. His exceptional 193 cm height provides him with a huge upper hand at blocking, as he can supplement the Iron Wall by filling gaps made by his teammates.

Although his setting ability is still uneven, his incredible reach makes his tosses appear as automatic placements for spikers. Although still growing as a setter, his physical presence alone makes him an invaluable asset.

Final thoughts

Haikyu!! features an array of setters who each possess special talents that characterize the playing style of their team. While Kenma Kozume and Sugawara Koshi are intelligent and able to fit into any role, characters such as Kageyama Tobio and Miya Atsumu are precision-orientated and game-control players.

Oikawa Tooru is a mastermind, while Kanji Koganegawa dominates the net due to his towering height.

