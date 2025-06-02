Imu may have returned the Giants to their original forms in One Piece chapter 1150

One Piece chapter 1150 may have revealed a hidden truth about the Giants of Elbaf, suggesting that the forms fans are familiar with may not be their original forms. Following their fight with Dorry and Brogy, readers saw Imu use a technique called "Domi Reversi," which made several alterations to their bodies—granting them wings, horns, and a monstrous increase in size.

Imu's actions imply that Giants, as everyone knows them, may have existed in a suppressed state and that their current devilish forms may be the "true," ancient version of what Giants actually are. If that is the case, Imu didn't change them, he simply returned them to what has been forgotten by the world for so long.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion. It also includes spoilers from the latest One Piece chapter.

One Piece chapter 1150 suggests Giants may have been in a suppressed state all along

In One Piece chapter 1150, Imu’s actions on Elbaph strongly suggest that the current forms of the Giants are not their original ones. The chapter reveals what Imu calls the "true power" of Elbaph, implying that the Giants readers have seen so far—Dorry, Brogy, and others—are actually incomplete or suppressed versions of what their race once was. The process that Brogy experiences, followed by that of Dorry and the other Giant Warrior Pirates, suggests a return or restoration rather than a mere upgrade.

This "true power" is facilitated by a "Devil's Contract," as told by Imu. After signing the contract, Brogy grows five or six times bigger, has demonic wings, horns, and fangs, and becomes engulfed in flames. Although he permanently loses his left wrist, he gets to keep the ability to use it in this state and has seemingly endless strength.

The same thing happens to Dorry and others through Imu's "Domi Reversi," a title that quite literally means reversal or going backward to an earlier state, including one of darkness or ancient energy. These forms are far more imposing and primitive, all similar in size to Oars, who was reputed to be a "Continent Puller."

The use of the words "true power of Elbaf" here is important. It implies Imu isn't corrupting them but perhaps reclaiming something lost long ago. If Elbaph does have an underground or forgotten history where its inhabitants were closer to these godlike, monstrous beings, then Imu's power could be drawing power from a lineage or genetic memory.

Present Giants might be descendants weakened by time, politics, or even technology, such as ancient technologies or Vegapunk's science. Now, Imu's contract provides them with power and "immortality" in exchange for part of their lifespan, which suggests they had longer lifespans by nature before.

Imu may have activated or reawakened an ancient gene, curse, or mythic heritage, just like One Piece has ancient weapons discovered or reawakened. The resemblance of these new shapes to demonic or godlike beings, and the fact that Killingham's dream monsters are even bigger, reinforces the hypothesis that Elbaph has a connection to past ages that have been forgotten.

The Giants' past, characterized by pride and power, might have been forcefully closed, and Imu is employing the "Devil's Contract" and "Domi Reversi" to restore them to what they were from the very beginning—colossal, divine warriors, possibly once dreaded as gods of war.

Final thoughts

One Piece chapter 1150 hints that the Giants’ monstrous new physical forms are not transformations, but restorations. Through the shared technique of “Domi Reversi” and the “Devil’s Contract,” Imu may have simply reversed an ancient suppression, restoring Elbaf’s people to their original form, not just beings of huge height and strength, but also possessing god-like traits of ancient giants.

Under this theory, the Giants were once something akin to gods and perhaps were diminished over time as a result of unknown circumstances. It is possible that Imu’s power did not make monsters out of Giants but has instead revived a lost history—one where Elbaf’s warriors were gods of war and were feared across the seas.

