  • home icon
  • Anime
  • Imu's connection with Davy Jones' Locker can answer One Piece's greatest mystery

Imu's connection with Davy Jones' Locker can answer One Piece's greatest mystery

By Sunita N. Das
Modified Aug 30, 2025 09:30 GMT
Imu
Imu's connection with Davy Jones' Locker can answer One Piece's greatest mystery (Image via Toei Animation)

The world of One Piece is saturated with mysteries, but none loom larger than the truth behind Imu and the forgotten Ancient Kingdom. A compelling theory gaining traction is that Imu’s domain, the eerie, vault-like abyss we see beneath Mary Geoise in chapter 906, is none other than the fabled Davy Jones’ Locker.

Ad

Long considered pirate folklore, Davy Jones’ Locker may in fact be Oda’s interpretation of a real location in the One Piece world. A place where not just treasure, but time itself is sealed. A place that holds the key to the Void Century.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Imu’s vault and Davy Jones’ legacy in One Piece

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

When Imu descends the shadowy staircase in chapter 906, he isn’t just walking into a vault; he’s venturing into the past. The enormous frozen Straw Hat within alludes to a degree of preservation akin to that of a time capsule or tomb. The mythology of Davy Jones' Locker, a deep, inaccessible pit where lost items, ships, lives, and legends are preserved forever, is entirely consistent with this.

Doflamingo's enigmatic claims of a "national treasure" kept in Mary Geoise lend credence to the hypothesis. The panel cuts off from Impel Down, deep under the sea, while it discusses this treasure, suggesting a comparison between the abyssal vault and the underwater jail.

Ad

Also read: One Piece unveils the hidden lineage behind iconic sword wielders

After all, Davy Jones' locker is customarily found at the ocean's bottom, making it an appropriate metaphor for a buried or drowned history. Now consider Wano’s layout. The current land sits atop the original Ancient Wano, which was flooded and sealed away beneath layers of earth and water, very similar to a “locker.” Pluton, one of the Ancient Weapons, lies further below.

Ad

This motif of burying history is echoed in Imu’s secretive descent. Could it be that the World Government didn’t just erase the Ancient Kingdom, they buried it, using their advanced technology to seal it away in a vault so deep that only Imu has the key?

Also read: One Piece's Scopper Gaban embodies ancient twin symbolism that could reshape everything

Oda’s Symbolism: Vaults, Locks, and the Pirate Code

Ad

The idea of a time-locked vault is a great fit for both pirate mythology and actual financial security. Triple-lock systems are common in modern vaults, evoking Blackbeard's merry roger with three skulls. Could this imply that Teach, with his three “souls” or personalities, is the one capable of breaking into this mythical “locker”?

With his ambition to rule and knowledge of history, Blackbeard may become the true heir to this forbidden treasure. Further hints from Oda support the theme. Recent official artwork shows Imu with sharks, skeletons, aquariums, and void-like settings, all imagery evoking the deep sea, death, and preserved remnants.

Ad

Also read: One Piece hints at Nami finally embracing her inner witch

It paints a picture of Imu as a gatekeeper of the past, someone who not only hides the truth but guards it jealously. This isn’t just about physical treasure; it’s ideological. The vault is a tomb for Imu’s enemies. The Ancient Kingdom wasn’t destroyed in the traditional sense; it was sealed, preserved like a corpse in a sarcophagus.

Ad

Final thoughts

Ad

What pirates call “Davy Jones’ Locker” may be Oda’s most ingenious reinterpretation yet, a mythical abyss reimagined as a political prison and historical crypt.

Imu’s vault isn't just holding a Straw Hat. It could be housing the heart of the Void Century itself, the remnants of the Ancient Kingdom, sealed by the victors and left to rot in silence. This transforms Davy Jones’ Locker from mere legend into One Piece’s ultimate symbol of erased truth and forbidden legacy.

Ad

Also read:

About the author
Sunita N. Das

Sunita N. Das

Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.

Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.

When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sunita N. Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications