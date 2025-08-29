One Piece unveils the hidden lineage behind iconic sword wielders

In the sprawling world of One Piece, Eiichiro Oda has always masterfully seeded clues far in advance. A recently expanded family tree and cover story lore provide fresh insights that hint at a massive, interconnected web between fan-favorite characters. The Shimotsuki exodus from Wano, which began 55 years ago, is long known for giving rise to Shimotsuki Village in East Blue, Zoro’s hometown.But now, fans are speculating that the true legacy of this voyage runs far deeper. What if the same people who fled Wano decades ago are the ancestors of characters like Fujitora, Tashigi, and Gecko Moria? The breadcrumb trail Oda left behind makes this theory seem more and more likely.Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.One Piece SBS volume 105 confirms the Wano Exodus detailsAccording to SBS Volume 105, Shimotsuki Kozaburo led a group of 25 from Wano 55 years ago. Of these, only 10 settled in East Blue and founded Shimotsuki Village. Among the travelers was Minatomo, the East Blue carpenter who built Zoro’s dojo. Intriguingly, his brother appears in the Wano arc among the imprisoned samurai.This confirms that not all travelers were Shimotsuki by blood, and many continued voyaging after splitting off from the group. One of these voyagers may have ended up in the West Blue, where Gecko Moria was born. This would explain the curious narrative thread revealed in the cover story: Yamato visits a hero's grave, “born in West Blue and raised in Ringo.”Also read: One Piece's Scopper Gaban embodies ancient twin symbolism that could reshape everythingIf Moria was that hero, it suggests he was either adopted or fostered by the Kozuki, the only known clan to raise warriors in Ringo, Wano. This fits neatly with the lore. Moria’s physical features, sword skills, and affinity for samurai-style combat have always raised eyebrows.While his origins were never deeply explored, the combination of Wano upbringing and a West Blue birth now forms a compelling bridge. He may not be Kozuki by blood, but he became one through upbringing and cultural assimilation in Ringo.Moria, Ushimaru, and the Kozuki Connectionkarmatron Nova @karmatron_novaLINK#ONEPIECE1157 A hero from east blue died fighting Kaido and was buried in a shrine, not a common eternal grave. I think he was Geko Moria's partner. Another key detail is how Ushimaru, a confirmed Shimotsuki and daimyo of Ringo, taught Yamato to read standard Wano script. The important distinction here is that only the Kozuki could read the ancient text. Ushimaru's inability to do so signals that he is not Kozuki.Thus, if Moria had been raised in Ringo, perhaps under Kozuki guardianship, his education would have explained his understanding of Wano's customs and swordsmanship. Harald from Elbaph may also play a role on this web. In a recent flashback, it was revealed that Elbaph was once renowned for its navigational prowess. If Harald had aided Kozaburo's group, it would have explained how they reached distant seas, influencing East Blue and West Blue.This opens the floodgates. If Moria was part of this diaspora, so could other notable sword-wielders or justice-driven characters from the Blues, like Tashigi or Fujitora. The Shimotsuki ideology, strength, justice, and a deep bond with tradition can be traced in all of them. Their ideals may well be the cultural echoes of a lost samurai generation.Final thoughtsJhonny 👽 @ArtByJhonnyLINKGecko Moria was born in God Valley #ONEPIECE1158 #OnePieceSpoilers When King Harold of Elbaf taught the people of Wano how to sail, part of the Kozuki clan migrated to the West Blue, where Gecko Moria would later be born.As Oda continues to reveal lore that reshapes our understanding of the One Piece world, the journey of the Shimotsuki group grows ever more crucial. What started as a mere exodus from Wano may have been a deliberate dispersion of samurai ideals across the seas. Zoro's partially confirmed lineage is likely just the tip of the iceberg.With clues pointing toward Gecko Moria's upbringing in Ringo and the presence of navigators like Harald in this voyage, the idea that many prominent characters share roots in this forgotten journey is more than fan speculation; it's a theory grounded in canon. If true, Oda is showing us that family isn't just about blood, it's about legacy.