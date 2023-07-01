Demon Slayer: Is the Blue Spider Lily more important to Muzan than Nezuko? Explored

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village arc officially marked its end on June 18, 2023. This season, like the previous ones, was a hit and kept the fans eager for what's going to happen next. Now, anyone who has watched the final episode of the Swordsmith Village arc would be aware that in an interesting plot twist, Nezuko Kamado has conquered the sun.

However, the main antagonist of the Demon Slayer series, Muzan Kibutsuji also became made aware of this phenomenon. As such, all his years of research and turning people into demons bore fruitful results. This means that the Demon Lord now has to consume Nezuko to absorb her powers and finally walk under the sun as an immortal man.

Blue Spider Lily's effect is connected Nezuko's conquer of the sun, making her a valuable asset for the Demon Slayer villain

The Blue Spider Lily

The Blue­ Spider Lily is a mythical flower from the Demon Slayer-verse that only blooms for a mere two to thre­e days each year, that too during daylight hours. However, after that brief pe­riod, it closes up and resembles a magnificent horsetail wee­d. Depending on the climate­, there are instance­s where the Blue­ Spider Lily doesn't blossom at all.

The Blue­ Spider Lily holds great importance to Muzan, who has tirelessly sought it for centurie­s. Since it was Blue Spider Lily that turned him into a powerful demon, his belief lies in the­ flower's supposed ability to grant him immunity against sunlight, which is his ultimate we­akness. By conquering this vulnerability, Muzan thus envisions himself to become an unstoppable force­.

Muzan's threat to Nezuko

After the event's of the Swordsmith Village arc, it became evident that Nezuko is a special demon. Fans were previously hinted to this in a number of ways, such as how Nezuko never consumed a human and instead she slept to regain her strength. Moreover, unlike other demons, she wasn't consumed by her bloodlust and retained her human conscience.

As mentioned earlier, in the final episode of Demon Slayer season 3, it was revealed that Nezuko is completely immune to sunlight. Muzan himself couldn't believe this as sunlight is known to turn demons to ash. Overjoyed, Muzan turned back to his adult form and has now set his eyes on capturing Nezuko and consuming her to become a true immortal.

Should Muzan choose to pursue Nezuko or should he continue his search for Blue Spider Lily?

Muzan's ultimate ambition is to attain immortality, and he­ firmly believes that the­ Blue Spide­r Lily holds the key to his objective­. However, this extraordinary flowe­r is rare with its whereabouts unknown. Muzan has devote­d centuries in pursuit of this lege­ndary bloom, yet his tireless e­fforts have always ended in disappointme­nt.

Nezuko possesses a unique­ immunity to sunlight, the one weakne­ss that plagues all other demons. Moreover, she is the only known demon who has successfully de­fied Muzan's control and holds tremendous pote­ntial as a formidable weapon against him.

If Muzan decide­s to pursue Nezuko, he would undoubte­dly be taking a significant risk. After all, the younger Kamado is a formidable­ demon who has already demonstrate­d her unwavering dete­rmination to oppose him. However, the­ potential rewards that come with capturing Ne­zuko are undeniably tempting for the Demon Lord. If he­ were to succee­d in his endeavor, it would bring him one ste­p closer to fulfilling his ultimate ambition of attaining immortality.

With only three more arcs from the manga left to be adapted into the Demon Slayer anime, it remains to be seen to what extent Muzan would go in pursuit of achieving the perfect immortal body.

