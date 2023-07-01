Demon Slayer: Is the Blue Spider Lily more important to Muzan than Nezuko? Explored

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village arc officially marked its end on June 18, 2023. This season, like the previous ones, was a hit and kept the fans eager for what's going to happen next. Now, anyone who has watched the final episode of the Swordsmith Village arc would be aware that in an interesting plot twist, Nezuko Kamado has conquered the sun.
However, the main antagonist of the Demon Slayer series, Muzan Kibutsuji also became made aware of this phenomenon. As such, all his years of research and turning people into demons bore fruitful results. This means that the Demon Lord now has to consume Nezuko to absorb her powers and finally walk under the sun as an immortal man.
Blue Spider Lily's effect is connected Nezuko's conquer of the sun, making her a valuable asset for the Demon Slayer villain
The Blue Spider Lily
The Blue Spider Lily is a mythical flower from the Demon Slayer-verse that only blooms for a mere two to three days each year, that too during daylight hours. However, after that brief period, it closes up and resembles a magnificent horsetail weed. Depending on the climate, there are instances where the Blue Spider Lily doesn't blossom at all.
The Blue Spider Lily holds great importance to Muzan, who has tirelessly sought it for centuries. Since it was Blue Spider Lily that turned him into a powerful demon, his belief lies in the flower's supposed ability to grant him immunity against sunlight, which is his ultimate weakness. By conquering this vulnerability, Muzan thus envisions himself to become an unstoppable force.
Muzan's threat to Nezuko
After the event's of the Swordsmith Village arc, it became evident that Nezuko is a special demon. Fans were previously hinted to this in a number of ways, such as how Nezuko never consumed a human and instead she slept to regain her strength. Moreover, unlike other demons, she wasn't consumed by her bloodlust and retained her human conscience.
As mentioned earlier, in the final episode of Demon Slayer season 3, it was revealed that Nezuko is completely immune to sunlight. Muzan himself couldn't believe this as sunlight is known to turn demons to ash. Overjoyed, Muzan turned back to his adult form and has now set his eyes on capturing Nezuko and consuming her to become a true immortal.
Should Muzan choose to pursue Nezuko or should he continue his search for Blue Spider Lily?
Muzan's ultimate ambition is to attain immortality, and he firmly believes that the Blue Spider Lily holds the key to his objective. However, this extraordinary flower is rare with its whereabouts unknown. Muzan has devoted centuries in pursuit of this legendary bloom, yet his tireless efforts have always ended in disappointment.
Nezuko possesses a unique immunity to sunlight, the one weakness that plagues all other demons. Moreover, she is the only known demon who has successfully defied Muzan's control and holds tremendous potential as a formidable weapon against him.
If Muzan decides to pursue Nezuko, he would undoubtedly be taking a significant risk. After all, the younger Kamado is a formidable demon who has already demonstrated her unwavering determination to oppose him. However, the potential rewards that come with capturing Nezuko are undeniably tempting for the Demon Lord. If he were to succeed in his endeavor, it would bring him one step closer to fulfilling his ultimate ambition of attaining immortality.
With only three more arcs from the manga left to be adapted into the Demon Slayer anime, it remains to be seen to what extent Muzan would go in pursuit of achieving the perfect immortal body.
