Is JoJoLands chapter 13 the darkest JoJo chapter yet? Araki's creative decision, explained

Tuesday, March 19, 2024 saw the official release of JoJoLands chapter 13 in the latest issue of Shueisha’s Ultra Jump magazine, bringing with it another exciting installment of the series. While fans were unsure of what to expect, it’s safe to say that very few, if any at all, accurately predicted a focus on Jodio and Dragona’s origins as gangsters and Stand users.

While this is what a majority of the issue focuses on, JoJoLands chapter 13 does eventually return to the present, where Charmingman is formally introduced to Meryl Mei Qi and joins her group. Likewise, Meryl Mei teases a massive heist for the group in coming issues, with a goal of using the Lava Rock to secure rights to land valued at 50 billion USD.

However, fans are predominantly discussing JoJoLands chapter 13 in the context of Jodio and Dragona’s flashback, which is rife with harsh and often uncomfortable portrayal of sensitive topics. While franchise creator, author, and illustrator Hirohiko Araki has never flinched at the idea of tackling social issues in his works, many fans are calling this latest installment the darkest JoJo chapter yet.

Warning: JoJoLands chapter 13 contains descriptions of transphobia and s*xual assault and this article reflects that. Readers' discretion is requested.

JoJoLands chapter 13 earns title of “darkest JoJo chapter yet” from fans after Dragona’s high school life is revealed

Expand Tweet

The main reason why fans are so readily calling JoJoLands chapter 13 the darkest JoJo chapter yet stems from the unflinching look at the s*xual assault and transphobia Dragona faces within the issue. The opening flashback in the issue takes readers to the time after Dragona and his family moved to Hawaii, where he’s clearly just starting out at his new high school.

Dragona was then seen being incessantly bullied by a girl, which leads to a confrontation on a bus in which Dragona was assaulted and forced to disrobe. As per the girl, this was done to disprove his identity in a very discriminatory and prejudiced train of thought.

JoJoLands chapter 13 even sees the girl attempt to draw feminine clothes on Dragona by using an eyelash crimper to physically assault him. While Dragona’s injuries are later healed thanks to his awakening of his Smooth Operators Stand, it’s nevertheless incredibly distressful in the moment.

Expand Tweet

Part of this distress stems from how visibly pained and uncomfortable Dragona is during this assault and in the aftermath, both physically and emotionally. It is even shown to affect him on a subconscious level, with Dragona crying out in pain and holding himself as he sleeps that night. It’s an incredibly difficult opening scene to get through, and one which fans of the series nearly universally agree is a harrowing experience to even read, let alone actually go through.

While Dragona’s experience in JoJoLands chapter 13 are part of why fans call the issue so dark, Jodio’s act of retaliation is equally harrowing and troubling. The 11-year old boy, who has also had his Stand awakened by this point, traps the girl and nearly 20 others on a bus which he lights on fire via his powers.

It’s clear he intends to kill them in order to stop the bullying and prejudice his brother experiences, but stops only because he sees an innocent animal on the bus.

As for exactly why Araki made such a creative decision, it’s difficult to say. However, Araki has always been regarded as a relatively progressive mangaka, meaning he most likely just wanted to make a statement on the troubles transgender people may experience. Being able to do so while also adding depth to Dragona as a character likely made the decision more viable, resulting in what many are calling the darkest JoJo chapter yet being born.

Related links

JoJoLands chapter 13 highlights

JoJoLands chapter 14 release date

JoJoLands introduces Araki's most interesting JoBro yet