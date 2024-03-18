JoJoLands chapter 14: Release date, where to read, what to expect, and more

JoJoLands chapter 14 is set to release on Friday, April 19, 2024 JST according to the official website for Shueisha’s Ultra Jump magazine. With chapter 13 focusing on Jodio and Dragona Joestar’s origins, the upcoming release is likely to begin the group’s next heist, which Meryl Mei seems set to be involved in.

However, with Shueisha’s Ultra Jump serialization still having no free online reading availability, JoJoLands chapter 14 may be difficult to find for international fans. While this is a speculative claim, it is a sensible one considering the impact a similar approach has had on series such as Berserk.

Nevertheless, fans are still excited to see how Jodio and co’s adventures in Hawai’i continue, even if it means being told what happens rather than reading the issue for themselves. Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest release information for JoJoLands chapter 14, as well as speculates on what to expect from it.

JoJoLands chapter 14 release date

Jodio's ruthlessness is proven beyond a shadow of a doubt heading into JoJoLands chapter 14 (Image via Shueisha)

JoJoLands chapter 14 is set to release on Friday, April 19, 2024 JST. As mentioned above, there is unfortunately no current exact release time for the series thanks to the lack of an official, free-to-read online source. Likewise, there’s unfortunately no international release date and times to discuss due to this unfortunate reality.

JoJoLands chapter 14 where to read

Dragona's harrowing high school origins are revealed in JoJoLands chapter 14 (Image via Shueisha)

As such, the best option fans are left with is to buy a copy of the second volume for the series, which JoJoLands chapter 14 should be a part of, in terms of legal reading opportunities.

Many independent manga websites publish unofficial translations of individual chapters regularly. However, these are typically considered illegal releases from unofficial sources, and can often be proven inaccurate come an officially translated release.

JoJoLands chapter 13 recap

Expand Tweet

JoJoLands chapter 13 began with a flashback to four years prior, where Dragona was being bullied by a girl at school during gym class. This followed him onto the bus, where he was teased for being transgender and the same girl even tried to force him to expose himself for her pleasure. This ended with Jodio’s appearance, who first led Dragona off the bus before attacking the girl with his November Rain Stand (this seemingly being its first manifestation).

The issue then saw the pair return home, where Dragona was unable to sleep due to having nightmares about the bullying. The next day, Jodio used his Stand powers to trap the bully girl and others on a bus engulfed in flames. While it seemed like he was ready to kill them, he stopped upon realizing an innocent animal was also trapped. Dragona thanked him the next day and promised to be stronger, before activating and naming his Smooth Operators Stand.

However, it was then revealed that their father had left. Their mother explained it was due to the payout from the insurance company for the bus being 10 times larger than normal, with their father approving the payout and likewise being forced to take the blame. The large payout was due to the girl’s parents owning the bus company which owned the bus and the injuries she received. Dragona comforted Jodio, telling him it wasn’t his fault in the end.

The two then began getting involved in gang-life as their mother became busy with working two jobs, eventually meeting Meryl Mei Qi. This prompted a transition back to the present, where Meryl Mei grilled the group about Charmingman and the Lava Rock. She then revealed she knows the owners of the company that owns the land where the Lava Rocks come from. The chapter ended with her revealing a plan to steal the rights to that land with the Lava Rock.

JoJoLands chapter 14 what to expect (speculative)

Expand Tweet

Meryl Mei Qi’s admittedly inventive plan sets up plenty of intrigue for JoJoLands chapter 14 and beyond, with fans curious to see if the Lava Rock will work in the way she plans it to. However, it’s certainly sound in theory considering her claim that the rights to the aforementioned land are worth well over 50 billion.

JoJoLands chapter 14 should also begin expanding on Meryl Mei’s own backstory, especially given her inclusion in Dragona and Jodio’s in the previous release. While fans are unlikely to learn everything about her in this coming flashback, it should at least illuminate who she truly is and what her personal goals truly are at a minimum.

Related links

JoJoLands chapter 13 highlights

JoJoLands chapter 12 highlights

JoJoLands chapter 11 highlights

JoJoLands chapter 10 highlights