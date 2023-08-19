Is Kenpachi Zaraki finally going to use his Shikai in Bleach: Thousand Year Blood-War? Explained

The seventh episode of Bleach: Thousand Year Blood-War is slated to release on August 19, 2023. Titled I Am The Edge, the episode will finally see the return of Kenpachi Zaraki on the battlefield, following his Zanjitsu training with Yachiru Unohana.

After the death match with Unohana, Kenpachi Zaraki was finally able to break the seals that he subconsciously placed upon himself, and as a result, he finally heard the voice of his Zanpakuto. However, it was the last time that fans saw Kenpachi Zaraki.

The latest previews of the upcoming episode of Bleach: Thousand Year Blood-War have revealed that Zaraki will be back in the action. So, fans are excited to know whether he will use his Shikai, given that he has learned the name of his Zanpakuto.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the upcoming events of the Thousand Year Blood War arc of Bleach.

Kenpachi Zaraki will use his Shikai for the first time against Gremmy in Bleach: Thousand Year Blood-War

Having learned the name of his Zanpakuto following the death duel with Yachiru Unohana, Kenpachi Zaraki will enter the battlefield and use his Shikai, Nozarashi, for the first time against the Sternritter Gremmy Thoumeaux in the upcoming episode of Bleach: Thousand Year Blood-War.

According to the previews, the seventh episode of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will pick up the events of the previous episode and see Yachiru Kusajishi and Isane Kotetsu fighting against Guenael Lee.

Additionally, Kenpachi will also return and fight the Sternritter 'V' for Visionary, Gremmy Thoumeaux.

Kenpachi Zaraki as seen in Bleach: Thousand Year Blood-War arc (Image via Tite Kubo)

In the fight against the Sternritter, Gremmy Thoumeaux, Kenpachi Zaraki will release his Zanpakuto Nozarashi with the command 'Drink'. As the true Kenpachi, Zaraki will be able to cut anything, including a meteor, with his Shikai Nozarashi, which looks like a giant axe with a long handle.

Fans might remember that throughout his life as a Shinigami, Zaraki had subconsciously limited his powers because he wanted to enjoy the thrill of battles against his opponents. As a boy, Zaraki fought the first Kenpachi, Unohana Retsu/Yachiru, and found an opponent against whom he could go full-throttle.

Zaraki as a child (Image via Pierrot)

For the first time, Zaraki tasted the joy of battle against a foe on the same level as him. As a result, he believed subconsciously that if he were to lose Unohana, then he would never be able to enjoy the thrill of battle ever again. That's how he started placing barriers on his true powers and turned deaf to the call of his Zanpakuto.

In fact, during the fight against Ichigo Kurosaki in the Soul Society arc, Zangetsu even mentioned to Ichigo how Zaraki was being deaf to his Zanpakuto's call. However, the 11th Division Captain was able to break those shackles that he placed upon himself little by little through near-death experiences in the battles.

Ultimately, it was seen in Bleach: Thousand Year Blood-War that he was able to break all those shackles in the death duel with Yachiru Unohana, and as a result, heard the voice of his Zanpakuto, Nozarashi.

The upcoming episode of Bleach: Thousand Year Blood-War will be a pivotal moment for Zaraki, the true holder of the title Kenpachi. Wielding his Shikai Nozarashi, the 11th Division Captain Zaraki would be able to cut anything.

