Is Kishibe the strongest Devil Hunter in Chainsaw Man? Explained

Chainsaw Man's Kishibe was a veteran Devil Hunter also working for Public Safety. Serving as a supporting character, Kishibe has been shown to be jaded and very straightforward. Given his years of Devil Hunting experience and immense physical capabilities, he comes off as calm and composed, not displaying a lot of emotion.

With all the Devil Hunters seen in the series, Kishibe had established himself to among the elite few. That was evident when he easily evaded and countered nearly everything Denji and Power threw at him during their training. To put it plainly, Kishibe is the strongest Devil Hunter in Chainsaw Man.

Is Kishibe the strongest Devil Hunter in Chainsaw Man?

Kishibe (Image via MAPPA)

Kishibe is the strongest Devil Hunter in Chainsaw Man. Years of Devil Hunting and superior physical capabilities put him above regular Hunters in that aspect. Moreover, working for quite a while in the profession made him somewhat insane.

He espoused a belief that the most fearsome Devil hunters to Devils are not the brave or strong ones. Rather, it were the craziest ones, as they are the ones without fear. True to that, his actions often showcased an immense brutality garnered through years of Devil Hunting.

An example of his skillset is seen during the International Assassins Arc, when he easily subdues two of Quanxi's fiends. His subsequent fight with Quanxi also showcased his physical prowess, but he was unfortunately flung out of the window, which also softened by stabbing a knife into the wall and falling the rest of the way to land on the roof of Kobeni's car.[

Kishibe's powers and abilities

Kishibe (Image via MAPPA)

To begin with, Kishibe was purported to be a "first-rate hunter" by Hirofumi Yoshida during the International Assassins Arc.

He possessed a superhuman degree of physical strength, able to pick a helpless Denji and Power up off the ground with one arm each and snap their necks. Moreover, he has immense speed, reflexes (dodging a spear at point blank range) and durability.

In fights, Kishibe has been shown to be very proficient with knives, evading Denji's strike and repeatedly stabbing him in the back before driving the knife up through his jaw and into his brain, following which he slashed Power's throat. Further, he's a skilled hand-to-hand combatant, displaying an uncanny fluidity of movement during his training of Power and Denji.

Lastly, he has contracts with 3 Devils - the Claw Devil, the Knife Devil and the Needle Devil.

Why Kishibe's mentality is what makes him the strongest?

Power, Kishibe and Denji (Image via MAPPA)

Kishibe's mentality is something that powers him greatly and puts him in an elite class of Devil Hunter.

The Devil Hunting profession requires craziness and a certain degree of insanity. That's exactly what Kishibe possess after years on the job. He has been through so much that very little surprises him.

Even when he questioned Makima, he did so with an eerie calmness, totally unafraid that he was facing the Control Devil. While that comes down to him believing deeply in his skills, it also shows that he fears nothing. His forward attitude and way of doing things allowed him to rise to such a rank and is likely what kept him there.

Moreover, his actions showcase a certain brutality that can only come with years of Devil Hunting. The ways in which he killed Denji and Power multiple times without breaking a sweat was a testament to his insanity.

