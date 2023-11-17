Is Megumi dead in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2? Explained

The latest episode of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 was released earlier on Thursday, November 16, 2023. It brought with it the continuation of the Shibuya Incident arc and all its exciting aspects. This included the shocking return of the now gruesomely wounded Kento Nanami in the episode’s final moments, as well as the official anime debut of Mahoraga.

However, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2’s latest installment also brought with it some tragic events and an ambiguous status for the fan-favorite character of Megumi Fushiguro. After succumbing to Mahoraga as the Shikigami’s first target, fans saw him bloody, bruised, and seemingly lifeless while slumped up against a nearby wall.

Likewise, the rest of the episode features no signs of life from Fushiguro, from those as subtle as a twitch of his body to something as overt as speaking a few lines of dialogue. As a result, fans are questioning whether this latest episode of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 has led to the untimely death of Megumi Fushiguro.

Subtle actions from Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2’s latest episode confirms Megumi’s survival

Thankfully, Megumi Fushiguro is far from dead as of the end of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2’s latest installment. While the episode doesn’t make it overtly clear, there are some actions from Sukuna towards Megumi that show that he has survived his encounter with the almighty Shikigami, Mahoraga.

As seen in the episode, Sukuna approaches Megumi and places his hand on his chest once Mahoraga has been dealt with. He also says something to the effect of he can’t have Megumi die yet, since there’s something important he still needs him to do. While this claim is certainly foreboding, it nevertheless makes it clear that Sukuna intends to ensure Megumi’s survival.

This is further supported by Sukuna’s comments to Jogo in recent episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, where he claimed he would kill all humans in Shibuya save for one. In hindsight, it seems clear that Sukuna referenced Megumi as the sole exception. With this clarity on his comments, it only further cements the fact that Megumi is alive thanks to the intervention of Sukuna.

As for what Sukuna meant by these ominous comments, this article will refrain from any discussion pertaining to that topic in an effort to avoid spoilers. While anime-only fans can rest assured that there is a payoff to this premonition, it’s so far removed from current events that discussing it in detail will only ruin fans’ viewing experience.

In any case, what’s significant for now is that Megumi has indeed survived his participation in the Shibuya Incident arc thus far. While this may seem hard to believe given the damage he sustained from the opponents he has faced, it nevertheless remains true. This also speaks to Megumi’s tenacity and skill as a jujutsu sorcerer to survive such dangerous encounters.

In summation

Sukuna's ulterior motives are to thank for Megumi's survival in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Thanks to the apparently self-serving intervention of Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2’s latest episode, Megumi has officially survived his battles in the Shibuya Incident arc thus far. While it remains to be seen whether more fights lie ahead for him, he has nevertheless officially survived the tragic horrors of the incident thus far.

