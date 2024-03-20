Is the next Jujutsu Kaisen death foreshadowed in Yuji's birthday video? Hakari's appearance, Explained

The next Jujutsu Kaisen death may have been foreshadowed in Yuji's birthday video that was published on Shonen Jump's YouTube channel this Tuesday. Considering that the video showed most of Yuji's character highlights in the manga, there was a lot of focus on Kinji Hakari, the third-year student sorcerer who has been regarded as one of Satoru Gojo's most talented apprentices.

While this doesn't provide any certainty of Hakari being the next Jujutsu Kaisen death, it did feel like foreshadowing to a lot of fans . However, there are a lot of other reasons why this may not be the case, which is something that needs to be taken into account when analyzing these situations, especially considering Hakari's current state of affairs in the manga.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

Exploring if Hakari is the next Jujutsu Kaisen death after appearing on Yuji's birthday video

Shonen Jump published Yuji's birthday video on Tuesday, March 20, to celebrate the character while showcasing some of his best moments throughout the series. However, a lot of fans noticed that Kinji Hakari was part of the main focus of the video, making them feel that he could be the next Jujutsu Kaisen death during the current fight against Ryomen Sukuna in the manga.

While there is a very good chance that Hakari could eventually die while fighting Sukuna in the manga, he is currently dealing with Uraume and there is no sign of this battle ending anytime soon in the series. Unless author Gege Akutami decides to end the battle, there isn't any possibility of Hakari being the next Jujutsu Kaisen death in the series, which is worth taking into account.

On the other hand, Hakari's presence in the video is probably indicative of Yuji's battle with Hakari in the early stages of the Culling Game arc, because that is the next part of the storyline set to be adapted in the third season of the anime. However, when it comes to a Jujutsu Kaisen death, there is no telling what is going to happen in the series moving forward.

The role of Hakari in the series

Hakari and Uraume fighting in the manga (Image via Shueisha).

Whether he is the next Jujutsu Kaisen death or not, Kinji Hakari has a very peculiar role in the series at the moment. While the last remaining sorcerers are standing up against Ryomen Sukuna, Hakari is dealing with Uraume, which means that he has a fight where he is the main focus and that could be his big moment in the spotlight.

There have been some theories that Hakari is going to fight Sukuna eventually in the manga, but it also makes sense that he could be the one to take down Uraume and perhaps die in the process or end up so wounded that he can't keep fighting. That depends greatly on what Gege Akutami would want to do with the character, but most fans agree that he is still due a major moment before his journey in the story ends.

Final thoughts

A recent Shonen Jump YouTube video celebrating Yuji's birthday has given rise to theories and speculation that Kinji Hakari is the next Jujutsu Kaisen death because of the focus he received. However, this could also be interpreted as a way to promote their battle at the beginning of the Culling Game arc, so fans shouldn't be quick to jump to conclusions.

