Ishura Episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Ishura Episode 4 will air on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, at 11:00 pm JST, on TOKYO MX. The episode will later be broadcast on twenty-one other respective networks in Japan. With the third episode released, it is pretty much clear now that each of the upcoming installments will be focusing on two pivotal characters of the storyline, and given the list, there is a long way to go.

The idea behind this is to provide a deeper exploration of these individuals’ backgrounds, motivations, and the intricate web of connections that tie them to the overarching narrative. It can be anticipated that all these characters will be facing each other at some point, leading to a convergence of destinies and intensifying the unfolding drama. Follow along with the article to learn more.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant anime and light novel spoilers for the Ishura series. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Ishura Episode 4 release date and time for all regions

Given the time difference, Ishura Episode 4 will be released worldwide on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2023, around 6:30 am PT. As usual, the episode will face a general delay of thirty minutes from the moment it is aired in Japan due to the inclusion of English subtitles. The English dub for the anime is yet to be announced.

The release dates and times for Ishura Episode 4 for all regions with the corresponding timezones are listed below:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Wednesday, January 24, 2023 6 am Central Time Wednesday, January 24, 2023 8 am Eastern Time Wednesday, January 24, 2023 9 am Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, January 24, 2023 2 pm Indian Standard Time Wednesday, January 24, 2023 7:30 pm Central European Summer Time Wednesday, January 24, 2023 3 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Thursday, January 25, 2023 12:30 am

Where to watch Ishura Episode 4

Ishura Episode 4 and all the latest installments of the anime can streamed exclusively on Disney+, as the platform is the only one to license the series for an international audience. Under the Disney Bundle, viewers in the U.S. have the option to watch the latest episodes of Keiso’s Isekai goodness on Hulu.

A brief recap of Ishura Episode 3: “Dakai the Magpie and Regnejee the Wings of Sunset”

The third episode of Ishura kicked off with the debut of the 23rd General of Aureatia, Taren the Guarded, acknowledged as the self-proclaimed Demon Lord. As revealed by the narrator, after declaring independence for Lithia and its people, Taren was preparing for conflict with Aureatia. Taren met Dakai, one of his most trusted subordinates, in his office, who brought her the artifact called The Cold Star.

As Dakai was fascinated by the artifact, to quell his curiosity, she proceeded to offer an explanation. Taren described that The Cold Star was a magic item documented in records from the era of the True Demon King. She further revealed that after the sunlight passes through The Cold Star, it changes into explosive light, capable of even bombarding a city.

Following Taren’s next order, Sakai found the spies of Aureatia and eliminated them one after the other. Despite the difference in numbers, Sakai turned the tables by just using his Magicked Blade of Rahuzort and his exceptional ocular abilities to perceive attacks and locate his targets.

The second segment of the episode focused on Regnejee the Wings of Sunset, who called all the wyverns under his command to learn about a missing minia (human) girl being killed and devoured by one of them. He eventually discovered that one of his commanders, Lukwell, was the suspect, as there was no eyewitness among the wyverns.

Reminding the pact that they have been maintaining with Taren, where they always received more than enough food to sustain life in Lithia, Regnejee brutally killed Lukwell to make a mark that no one defies his orders. Later, Regnejee flew to his home, where he lived with a minia girl named Curte. As shown in the flashback, Curte lost her eyesight after witnessing her family and people dying in front of her.

Although Regnejee had a knack for acting cold towards her, inside his heart, he cared for her deeply. He told her that a war was coming to Lithia, but she didn’t show any concern for that. Regnejee found peace in Curte’s voice, so he asked her to sing for him.

What to expect from Ishura Episode 4

Ishura Episode 4 is titled “Nihilio the Vortical Stampede and Kia the World Word.” The two eponymous characters, absent in the previous three episodes, will make their debut in the next installment. As described in the manga, Nihilio is described as a revenant weapon of war created by the Self-Proclaimed Demon King, Taren.

As for Kia, as mentioned in the light novel, she is a young elf wizard with immeasurable power to manipulate the world around her freely with her immaculate prowess in Word Arts, making her a force of nature.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Ishura anime and light novel series as 2024 progresses.