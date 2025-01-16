Ishura season 2 episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Ishura season 2 episode 3 is set to be released on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, at 11:00 pm JST. The episode will be available on 23 Japanese TV channels, including Tokyo MX, AT-X, and Ai TV. International fans can stream the episode on Disney+.

The previous episode introduced a new character, Linaris, who would be part of the future plotline. Linaris the Obsidian is a vampire and the current leader of the Obsidian Eyes spy guild.

Ishura season 2 episode 3 release date and time

Souhjiro as seen in the anime (Image via Passione)

Ishura season 2 episode 3 will be released on January 22, 2025, at 11 pm (According to Japanese Standard Time). In other parts of the world, the release time may vary. Some of them are as follows:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Wednesday January 22, 2025 06:00 am Eastern Time Wednesday January 22, 2025 09:00 am

Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday January 22, 2025 02:00 pm Central European Time Wednesday January 22, 2025 03:00 pm Indian Standard Time Wednesday January 22, 2025 07:30 pm Philippine Time Wednesday January 22, 2025 10:00 pm Japanese Standard Time Wednesday January 22, 2025 11:00 pm Australian Central Time Thursday

January 23, 2025 12:30 am

Where to watch Ishura season 2 episode 3?

Ishura season 2 episode 3 will be released on these Japanese TV channels, according to their release timings: Tokyo MX, BS Nippon TV, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, Yamanashi TV, Nagasaki International TV, Shizuoka TV, IBC Iwate Broadcasting, Niigata Broadcasting, TV Shin-Hiroshima, Nikonhai TV, HTB Hokkaido TV, Ai TV, and Nine other channels.

This 2025 Winter anime will also be available on Japanese streaming platforms like ABEMA. For international fans, Ishura season 2 episode 3 and the entice series will be streamed on Disney+ and other local streaming sites.

Ishura season 2 episode 2 recap

Linaris as seen in the anime (Image via Passione)

Linaris the Obsidian, the second episode of Ishura season 2, introduces new characters and explores their backstories.

Lana the Moon Tempest, a spy for the New Principality of Lithia, is assigned to accompany mercenaries such as Shalk the Sound Slicer and Higuare the Pelagic back to their home country at the start of the episode. They face fierce conflicts after being ambushed by a swarm of wyverns and outlaws along their voyage.

Lana and her friends show incredible bravery and solidarity in the face of overwhelming odds, successfully fending off the invaders. At the same time, in Aureatia, a military officer named Harghent the Still sets out to kill a dragon to gain fame and defend his realm. His trip serves as a testament to the bravery and tenacity of the world's fighters.

Linaris the Obsidian is also introduced in this episode, giving the growing cast of strong characters more nuance. These introductions prepare the audience for the Royal Games, a contest that will choose a hero among heroes, later in the series. Episode 2 enhances the "Ishura" story by highlighting its protagonists' many drives and assets, creating suspense for the difficulties that lie ahead.

What to expect from Ishura season 2 episode 3 (speculative)?

In Ishura season 2 episode 3 titled Dakai Ishura, the story continues with dramatic conflicts and character developments. The show focuses on powerful beings fighting for control after the Demon King’s death. Episode 3 adapts events from Volume 2 of the light novel Particle Storm in the Realm of Slaughter.

New characters (Dakai) with unique skills and motivations might be introduced, adding complexity to the ongoing conflict. The impending New Demon Lord War between the Litia Principality and Yellow Capital for independence is expected to escalate. The episode promises intense action and crucial plot points. Grand battles and strategic encounters will shape the world on the brink of chaos.

