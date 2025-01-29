Ishura season 2 episode 5 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Ishura season 2 episode 5 is set to be released on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, at 11:00 pm JST. The episode will be available on 23 Japanese TV channels, including Tokyo MX, AT-X, and Ai TV. International fans can stream the episode on Disney+.
The previous episode saw Toroa The Awful starting his plan to get his last sword back from Alus The Starrunner. However, he was informed by someone that the sword was stolen by Kiyazuna The Axle. The last part of the episode saw a fight between Mestelexil and Toroa, during which the Particle Storm also arrived.
Ishura season 2 episode 5 release date and time in different regions
Ishura season 2 episode 5 will be released on February 5, 2025, at 11 pm (according to Japanese Standard Time). In other parts of the world, the release timings will vary. Some of them are as follows:
Ishura season 2 episode 5: Where to watch?
Ishura season 2 episode 5 will be released on these Japanese TV channels, according to their release timings: Tokyo MX, BS Nippon TV, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, Yamanashi TV, Nagasaki International TV, Shizuoka TV, IBC Iwate Broadcasting, Niigata Broadcasting, TV Shin-Hiroshima, Nikonhai TV, HTB Hokkaido TV, Miyagi TV, Ai TV, and nine other ones.
The Winter 2025 anime series will also be available on Japanese streaming sites like ABEMA. For international fans, Ishura season 2 episode 5, and the entire series will be streamed on Disney+ and other local streaming sites.
Ishura season 2 episode 4 recap
Ishura season 2 episode 4, titled Atrazek the Particle Storm Part One, commenced with Toroa visiting the Old Knigdom's army, hoping to recruit himself as a soldier. However, given his suspicious demeanor, he was rejected by the guards. Fortunately, an official arrived and escorted Toroa inside the Kingdom. As expected, Toroa found his behavior suspicious.
On their way, Toroa asked the official what he would gain from recruiting a beast like himself. Their conversation continued, and Toroa revealed his true reason for getting recruited as a soldier: to get his sword back from Alus the Starrunner. However, the official revealed that the sword was stolen by Kiyazuna The Axel. So, Toroa pursued Kiyazuno instead of recruiting in the army.
The installment then shifted to Kiyazuna making her way through the desert with her creation, Mestelexil, to witness the Particle Storm. Out of nowhere, Toroa stopped their way and demanded they return the sword. As expected, this commenced the fight between Mestelexil and Toroa. However, the battle was pretty one-sided because Toroa had a lot of enchanted swords.
Using various swords, Toroa eventually broke one of Mestelexil's arms. However, as the fight was about to enter the next stage, the Particle Storm arrived on sight. Kuuro the Cautious was also at the stop, monitoring the fight between these two powerhouses and expressing his tension over the arrival of the Particle Storm.
What to expect from Ishura season 2 episode 5 (Speculative)
Ishura season 2 episode 5 is titled Atrazek the Particle Storm Part Two. As given in the title, the next episode will be the second part of the Particle Storm's invasion. Moreover, the chapter might showcase the true appearance of this anomaly.
Moreover, as hinted by Kiyazuna's dialogue in episode 4, Ishura season 2 episode 5 might also explore the past Kiyazuna had with the Particle Storm, which would be a flashback from 18 years ago.
