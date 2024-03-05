"It actually made me depressed": Mr. Beast responds to Solo Leveling episode 7.5's disastrous rating on Crunchyroll

Mr. Beast, a very prominent YouTuber and social media influencer, has recently mentioned his dislike of Solo Leveling episode 7.5. That episode was a recap of all the events that have happened thus far, which is why a lot of fans online have voiced their dislike of this release, with Mr. Beast among them.

Furthermore, this was coupled with the fact that the episode had the lowest rating on Crunchyroll, the prominent anime streaming platform. The rating might be harsh but it serves as a reflection of people's unhappiness with the episode, which is something that might be divisive to a lot of people.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Solo Leveling series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

Prominent YouTuber Mr. Beast has been critical of the recent Solo Leveling episode

Mr. Beast has been critical of the latest Solo Leveling episode (Image via X).

The Solo Leveling anime recently released a recap episode and the reception couldn't have been more negative, with several fans online voicing their unhappiness with it. A very prominent YouTuber, Mr. Beast, also participated in the discussion, mentioning how he felt "depressed" when realizing that the latest episode of this hit A-1 Pictures production was basically filler.

He wasn't the only person to voice his disagreement as numerous other fans also felt that it was too soon for a recap episode and that it didn't add anything to the story at the moment. Some even went as far as saying that the anime itself has not been very good thus far, highlighting the varying opinions regarding this series at the moment.

More online opinions (Image via X).

Many people have mentioned that they felt trolled or shocked as the latest episode was going to be a recap of previous events, which, to be fair, is not entirely Crunchyroll or the studio's fault. It was announced beforehand that this week's episode was going to be a recap but a lot of fans were already used to the weekly schedule, which is probably why they were surprised by this revelation.

Reception of the series thus far

The news of the Solo Leveling episode (Image via X).

While Mr. Beast and other fans of the series have been very vocal about their disregard for the latest recap episode, the general perception of the anime thus far has been extremely positive. Solo Leveling has been widely regarded as the first big hit of the anime industry in 2024, with a lot of people getting exposed to the series and the manhwa as a result.

A large number of people have praised A-1 Pictures' animation and choreography for the battle sequences, especially while combining some of the appeal of Japanese anime with the premise and story of the South Korean manhwa. Furthermore, elements such as the Dungeons, the System, and the strong characterization have made this series all the more enjoyable for the community at large.

Final thoughts

Social media influencer and YouTuber, Mr. Beast, was one of the several people online who were annoyed and disappointed with the recent Solo Leveling episode. It turned out to be a recap of the events that have happened in the series so far, which is why a lot of fans didn't like it, and the episode ended up with the lowest rating on Crunchyroll.

