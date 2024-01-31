Jogo-inspired haircut has Jujutsu Kaisen fans ready to start a new beauty trend

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 was a highlight for the series as well as for the cursed spirits present in the show. The cursed series that had been made fun of from the very start of the series now had the chance to show what they could do, and they certainly did because a lot of jujutsu sorcerers embraced death at the hands of these spirits.

One of these spirits was Jogo, a special-grade cursed spirit with a volcano head who remains hot-headed most of the time. Recently, someone's hairstyle had gone viral on the internet for being too close to that of this cursed spirit.

The reason for that was the shape of his hair and, more importantly, the vapors coming out of it, which resembled Jogo's. As always, fans shared their views on this Jogo hairstyle.

Fans react to an interesting hairstyle that resembles Jogo from Jujutsu Kaisen

A few days ago, an Instagram page shared the reel of a person with an interesting hairstyle. His hair was dyed blue and shaped like a volcano, which was fixed with hair wax. The most interesting thing about this hairstyle was that smoke was coming out of it, which made it look like an active volcano.

Anime fans immediately noticed such a viral hairstyle, and the Jujutsu Kaisen fans wasted no time observing the resemblance of this person to one of the cursed spirits in the series, Jogo.

Gojo (left) fighting Jogo (right) as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen (image via MAPPA)

Jogo is the first unregistered special-grade cursed spirit introduced in Jujutsu Kaisen with the capability to talk. He had a very ill-mannered personality, as he was always arrogant and proud of his cursed technique and abilities.

During his first fight with Gojo Satoru in Jujutsu Kaisen, he knew that there was a big difference between him and a strong jujutsu sorcerer. He was about to meet his end but was saved by Hanami at the eleventh hour.

Gojo was later introduced in the Shibuya Arc when the cursed spirits raided the Shibuya station in hopes of sealing Gojo Satoru. Unfortunately, while facing Gojo, Hanami died, making Jogo's mood foul for the rest of the series. In his last fight against Sukuna, Jogo displayed every technique he had up his arsenal.

He entertained the King of Curses long enough that we saw Sukuna praise him before exorcising him. And also, for the first time, we saw a cursed spirit crying after it was acknowledged by someone stronger.

Fans reacted to the person with Jogo's hairstyle in their own ways, with some praising the unique approach of this person while some calling it unnecessary and silly.

Fans praising the Jogo hairstyle in their own way (Image via Instagram/@gojozstoru)

Some fans were impressed by the innovativeness of this hairstyle. The fact that the barber kept this person's hair in one place while placing something inside it that created such realistic fumes is praiseworthy. A fan even called it 'brabo,' which translates to 'fierce,' thus praising the person who got this haircut.

Fans criticizing the Jogo hairstyle (Image via Imstagram/@gojozstoru)

While some fans liked it, some just thought it was unnecessary and criticized it. Fans didn't like the color choice because blue didn't look like a volcano and resembled ice. Although this hairstyle is not targeted at the anime fandom (because this person is not trying to be like Jogo or any other anime character), fans still let their thoughts out in the comments of this reel.