Jujutsu Kaisen: Akutami might have foreshadowed Yuta's return as Gojo via an official art

Jujutsu Kaisen isn't particularly revered for its foreshadowing. However, some eagle-eyed fans on social media recently pointed out an interesting detail that proves that Gege Akutami may have teased the latest development of the series a long time ago.

Yuta taking over Gojo's corpse and returning to the battlefield to resume his fight against Sukuna is the last thing that fans expected to happen at this point, as it undeniably became the series' darkest twist so far.

During the two-week break that the manga went on after chapter 262, fans unexpectedly came across an old cover art that may have hinted at Yuta's return in Gojo's body as well as the outcome of his ongoing fight against Sukuna.

Jujutsu Kaisen: How a Sukuna cover art may have predicted Yuta taking over Gojo's body?

Although Yuta Okkotsu taking over Satoru Gojo's body is one of the most unprecedented developments in the entirety of Jujutsu Kaisen, fans on social media recently noticed that this development may have been teased by the mangaka, Gege Akutami, in one of his cover arts featuring Ryomen Sukuna.

As seen in the post shared by @JujutsuSpoilers on X, the cover art of Sukuna features a minor detail that may have hinted at Yuta returning as Gojo. In the cover art, Sukuna can be seen holding a skull that has a scar on its forehead, along with glowing green eyes.

According to fans, this might have been a direct reference to Yuta taking over Gojo's body, and the cover art might have also anticipated his fate after the end of his fight against the King of Curses. This connection came to light after the recent release of a double-colored page featuring Yuta in Gojo's body and Sukuna, where some netizens took notice of the former seemingly possessing green eyes instead of blue.

Yuta Okkotsu gets sliced in half by Sukuna (image via Gege Akutami, Shueisha)

Yuta's supposed green eyes, along with the stitches on his forehead, convinced fans that Gege Akutami had foreshadowed him taking over Gojo's body in the Sukuna cover art. Moreover, the skull that the King of Curses was holding, might have also envisaged the outcome of the fight.

Netizens further speculated by saying that Sukuna holding the skull might indicate that he would not only prevail over Yuta once again, but that the King of Curses might eat his opponent as well.

However, there were some fans who weren't entirely convinced by this reasoning, as they argued that the "foreshadowing" was a bit of a stretch. Firstly, they pointed out that Yuta having green eyes in the double-colored page might be due to Akutami's color blindness, which was confirmed a long time ago.

Moreover, the scenario where Yuta loses once again and gets eaten by Sukuna is an absurd one to begin with. Although it isn't entirely outside the realm of possibilities at this point in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, the aforementioned scenario would be the series' most catastrophic development yet.

Not only would it provide Sukuna an unnecessary powerup and spell doom for Yuji Itadori and the remaining characters, but it would also mean that Akutami would have then written himself into a corner. This is because there is no possible way the remaining characters would be powerful enough to defeat the King of Curses in their current state, leading to the early demise of the Jujutsu society.

Jujutsu Kaisen manga is currently on a two-week break due to Akutami's health issues. There will likely be several other theories as fans keep waiting for the next chapter.

