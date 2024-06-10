9 most evil things Sukuna has done in Jujutsu Kaisen, ranked

Ryomen Sukuna is the central antagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen, and much like his title in the series, he has done some vile things that some might even consider heartless and disgusting.

Before declaring such deeds of the King of Curses as 'evil,' we first need to understand what evil is irrespective of his title as the 'antagonist.' Evil is someone vile, involved in immoral deeds, enjoys witnessing others suffering, and who achieved through questionable ways just like the King of Curses quenched his thirst for power by changing hosts.

But considering how he has done so many such deeds throughout the series, what could be his most evil ones in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga series and has the author's opinion.

Killing his twin brother, the Shibuya massacre, and 7 other evil things Ryomen Sukuna has done in Jujutsu Kaisen, ranked

9) Discarding Itadori's heart in front of Megumi (Fearsome Womb arc)

The King of Curses ripping out Itadori's heart (Image via MAPPA)

One of the beginning fights of the King of Curses after he awakened inside Itadori's body, this moment happened after Itadori gave Sukuna control over his body to take care of a special-grade cursed spirit. After taking care of the spirit, the King of Curses realized Itadori couldn't take over and went after Megumi.

Before the King of Curses starts fighting Megumi, he discards Itadori's heart so that in case he awakens and takes over, he will immediately die. This action was only for the amusement of the King of Curses who wanted to see Itadori die before his friend.

8) The Binding Vow with Itadori (Fearsome Womb arc)

The King of Curses and Itadori fighting before agreeing on a Binding Vow (Image via MAPPA)

After killing Yuji in the fight against Megumi, the King of Curses crossed paths with Yuji in a separate consciousness where the former offered the latter a chance of revival if he agreed on a Binding Vow. The Binding Vow was that after saving Yuji from death, Sukuna would automatically take over the body for one minute, but he also added that during this minute, he wouldn't harm Itadori's friend.

With such a harmless offer for being revived, Itadori agreed, and they decided whether this Binding Vow would be effective or not with their fist. But there was one clause to this vow that the protagonist could have overlooked, Itadori would forget about this Binding Vow if he lost against Sukuna in a battle of fists.

As expected, Sukuna won and Itadori was reborn with no idea about a Binding Vow that was confirmed between them which was activated during the Culling Game arc of Jujutsu Kaisen. This was when Tsumiki awakened as Yorozu and the antagonist took over the body of the protagonist and exchanged hosts.

This indicated how the King of Curses was adamant about achieving his aims, no matter what methods he had to use.

7) Not helping Itadori save Junpei (Vs Mahito arc)

The King of Curses laughing alongside Mahito, instead of saving Junpei (Image via MAPPA)

During the climax of Vs Mahito arc of Jujutsu Kaisen, after Junpei was transfigured due to Mahito's cursed technique, the protagonist tried asking the King of Curses for help. As expected, the antagonist utterly rejected his offer.

After Junpei's body decayed, Sukuna and Mahito laughed, mocking Itadori for expecting help from cursed spirits like them. This was also one of the most evil moments of the King of Curses.

6) Killing Geto's daughters (Shibuya arc)

Mimiko (left) and Nanako (right) (Image via MAPPA)

After a confusing conclusion of the fight between Choso and Itadori in Jujutsu Kaisen, Jogo appeared to feed Itadori a big large of fingers to awaken the King of Curses. Mimiko and Nanako, Geto's daughters, were also present there.

As soon as Sukuna awakened, Mimiko and Nanako asked him to save Geto from Kenjaku's control and they would give him one finger in return. The King of Curses felt disrespected by their order and decapitated both of them without any concern, thus showing the true evil he bore in his heart.

5) The Shibuya Massacre against Mahoraga (Shibuya arc)

The King of Curses versus Mahoraga as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Megumi summoned Mahoraga to the Shibuya Station as he had no other option but to counter Shigemo. Fortunately, the King of Curses arrived there in time and saved both of them. He decided to take Mahoraga 1-on-1 and the battle forced the Disgraced one to open his domain.

Mahoraga was defeated due to Sukuna's domain expansion, but so were thousands of civilians that came in the vicinity of his Malevolent Shrine. After Itadori took over, he was mentally affected by what the King of Curses had done using his body.

On the other hand, the King of Curses just enjoyed witnessing the protagonist in misery.

4) Shifting hosts from Itadori to Megumi (Culling Game arc)

The King of Curses shifting hosts to Megumi (Image via Shueisha)

During the Culling Game arc, after Tsumiki Fushigoro revealed herself as an ancient sorcerer named Yorozu, the Disgraced one used this chance to activate the Binding Vow he made with the protagonist and took over his body. He took one finger out of Itadori's body and transferred it to Megumi, thus completing the transfer of hosts.

This showed how the King of Curses was ready to do anything (immoral or not) to achieve greater power. As Itadori's body restricted the antagonist's control, he transferred himself into the body of Megumi who was stronger and weak-willed as compared to Itadori.

3) Mocking a powerless Itadori (Culling Game arc)

The King of Curses mocking Itadori after changing hosts (Image via Shueisha)

After taking over Megumi, Itadori was left powerless as he hardly had any mastery over cursed energy manipulation. But despite all this, he managed to land a few blows on the King of Curses.

But Sukuna impaled him with his cursed technique and fled alongside Uraume on Nue, mocking the protagonist for how pathetic he had become. As explained before, the King of Curses' evil personality enjoyed Itadori's suffering which remained the same till the end.

2) Killing Tsumiki (Yorozu) using her brother's body (Culling Game arc)

The King of Curses killing Tsumiki (Image via Shueisha)

After completing his bath, the King of Curses faced Yorozu and used Megumi's cursed technique to fight. He cornered Yorozu at the end of their fight and killed her using Megumi's cursed technique.

The King of Curses could have used his cursed technique to fight Tsumiki (Yorozu) but he wanted to make Megumi suffer by killing his sister in front of him, using the same cursed technique he cherished since he was little.

1) Devouring his twin brother (Shinjuku Showdown arc)

The King of Curses announcing that he ate his twin brother (Image via Shueisha)

While the final fight continued during the Shinjuku Showdown arc, a flashback was showcased which featured Sukuna and Uraume. The King of Curses revealed that Itadori was the child of Kenjaku and his late twin brother, whom he devoured when they were still inside their mother's womb.

As the King of Curses was hungry in his mother's womb, he killed his own brother, which could be considered a taboo. This proved the evil of the King of the Curses and showed how degenerate he was from the inside.

Related Links