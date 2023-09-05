Jujutsu Kaisen AMV has fans sobbing over this character's fall from grace

While Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 has resumed with the Shibuya arc's anime adaptation, fans cannot get over Suguru Geto's fall from grace in the first part of the season. The dark-haired Jujutsu Sorcercer's moral regression and the dynamic relationship he shared with Satoru Gojo were the major highlights of Gojo's Past Arc anime adaptation.

It's evident that Geto has tremendously impacted JJK fans, as they still cannot get over his unfortunate, irrecoverable fate. As such, an ardent Jujutsu Kaisen fan has taken it to X (formerly Twitter) to share a captivating AMV featuring Suguru Geto, showing his gradual moral corruption with a fitting song in the background.

Jujutsu Kaisen fans have gone ecstatic over a superb AMV featuring Suguru Geto

Expand Tweet

The author of Jujutsu Kaisen, Gege Akutami, has expertly penned and illustrated multiple thought-provoking characters who have become fan favorites in no time. One such character is Suguru Geto, whose screen presence in the series' second installment wowed the fans.

His descent into the chaos had broken the hearts of multiple fans of Jujutsu Kaisen. So, to pay tribute to Geto, a Jujutsu Kaisen fan shared a fascinating AMV featuring the sorcerer. On August 8, 2023, an ardent Geto fan who goes by the username Nat (@evverlore) uploaded an AMV with Geto's moral corruption in mind.

This special AMV shows the dark-haired sorcerer's gradual descent into a path of no return with the famous song Brutal by Olivia Rodrigo in the background. The creator of this AMV has expertly edited the visuals of Geto to match the song's beats. Several fans took to @evverlore's tweet and appreciated the AMV.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans also noticed how the song's lyrics matched the fate of Suguru Geto, who, too, couldn't cope with the brutal world and thus wanted to start a new life. The AMV highlighted the events that led to the sorcerer's undesired, tragic fate.

Additionally, the creator of this AMV masterfully mixed Geto's dialogues with the song to create a sensational effect. Others also expressed how incredible the AMV was and called it a masterpiece. Fans also hailed the creator of the AMV and called them talented for making one of the best Geto edits.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

There's no doubt that Suguru Geto is a fan-favorite character; the incredible reception of this AMV only reinforces the argument. On this note, the user who made the AMV has expressed their heartfelt gratitude and thanked fans for their appreciation.

About Suguru Geto from Jujutsu Kaisen

Geto as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Suguru Geto was one of the students at the Tokyo Jujutsu High alongside Satoru Gojo. He was an exceptionally talented Jujutsu Sorcerer endowed with the power to exorcise and absorb cursed spirits, enabling him to use them afterward.

Despite having a bright and promising career in the Jujutsu World, Suguru Geto was led astray by a series of unfortunate and traumatizing events. The sorcerer was caught in an unending cycle of exorcising and absorbing the cursed spirits.

Even this monotonous life would have its meaning if it weren't for the death of Riko Amanai, which set the maggot of corruption inside Geto's brain. Slowly but surely, the maggot ate Suguru Geto's sense of righteousness and turned him into a sorcerer who viewed the non-sorcerers as nothing but monkeys.

Be sure to keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.