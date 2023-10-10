Jujutsu Kaisen and Chainsaw Man fans go to war over Gojo vs Makima "Death Battle" match up

Jujutsu Kaisen and Chainsaw Man fans are set to go to war soon as a death battle between the fan-favorite characters from the two series has been announced. Considering that Satoru Gojo and Makima are popular in the fanbases of the two MAPPA anime, fans often end up comparing their strengths with each other. However, no definite answer for the same has been revealed. This situation could change soon.

Anime Death Battles are quite popular in the anime Twitter community as fans always like to give their opinions on the same before a video is released. Thus, when a death battle between Satoru Gojo and Makima was announced, fans could not stop themselves from sharing their opinions on the same.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen and Chainsaw Man manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen and Chainsaw Man fans bicker over Gojo Vs. Makima

Chainsaw Man fans immediately went after Satoru Gojo trying to portray that he wasn't as strong as people believed him to be. Despite being titled "The Strongest Sorcerer," Satoru Gojo lost to Ryomen Sukuna in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. Considering that the event took place recently, fans were able to target that fact efficiently. The manga had previously shown Satoru Gojo as being confident that he would win, unfortunately, he got chopped into two.

Additionally, Chainsaw Man fans were certain that Makima would be able to defeat Gojo easily. Makima as the Control Devil had a contract with the Prime Minister of Japan that saw a randomized Japanese citizen die if she were to be killed. Hence, if Satoru Gojo were to kill Makima, she would survive and keep fighting.

Eventually, the fight may come to a point where killing Makima could end up killing Gojo himself. This is because Gojo is a Japanese citizen, making him part of the contract. Additionally, devils do not really die in the Chainsaw Man universe, they get reincarnated instead.

Jujutsu Kaisen fans knew how Chainsaw Man fans would support Makima. Hence, they tried to state up front that the death battle would be rigged if Makima won only because of her contract with the Japanese Prime Minister. As per them, given that they are from different universes, the contract should not apply to Jujutsu Kaisen's Gojo.

Additionally, fans added that there was no way for Makima to defeat Gojo as she had no way to penetrate Gojo's Infinity. Moreover, as per them, Makima may get instantly defeated if Gojo were to use his Domain Expansion against the Control Devil.

That said, fans were themselves confused as to how the Death Battle creators would come up with a valid winner between the two contestants. Considering the powers possessed by the two characters, it was almost impossible to come up with a clear winner, hence they may have to do extensive research to find the one key information that could change the tides of the battle.

Nevertheless, there were some fans who theorized that there would be no winner in the fight. Instead, Satoru Gojo might end up with Makima and possibly have a child possessing the abilities of the two characters. Other fans were immediately repulsed by the idea. With that said, fans will have to wait until October 23 to find out who will win the death battle.

