×
Create
Notifications

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 178: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Highlights from chapter 177 (Image via Shueisha)
Highlights from chapter 177 (Image via Shueisha)
Aratrika Baidya
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 09, 2022 04:57 AM IST
Feature

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 178 is expected to reveal Rika’s secrets and how Okkotsu Yuta has retained her after the events of the Cursed Child arc. Ever since Yuta and Rika appeared in the Itadori Execution arc, readers have been confused about the true nature of the vengeful spirit.

With the three-way battle between Yuta, Uro, and Ishigori underway, the Sendai Colony arc is in full swing. Yuta's decision to bring Rika into the fight indicates that its climax may begin in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 178. Here is all the available information so far.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 178: Speculations and release date

Release date and where to read

Jujutsu Kaisen, Ch. 177: Okkotsu has his hands full when another fighter steps in! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3CbxRha https://t.co/sThllvUANJ

As per the simulrelease notice on Manga Plus, the official translation of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 178 will be released on Sunday, March 13, at the following international times:

  • Pacific Time: 7 AM
  • Central Time: 9 AM
  • Eastern Time: 10 AM
  • British Time: 3 PM
  • Central European Time: 4 PM
  • Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM
  • Philippine Time: 11:00 PM, March 14
  • Australian Central Time: 12:30 AM, March 14

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 178 can be read for free on Manga Plus, Viz, and the official Shonen Jump App after its release.

Recap of Chapter 177

A complex backstory isn't a requirement. Ryu lived his life to the fullest within constraints of society & morallity; always suppressing the urge for more. Kenjaku offered a fresh slate that didn't affect the life he had. That's a good deal.#JJK177 #ShadzJK #JujutsuKaisen177 https://t.co/Rcjl1GLgXa

In Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 177, titled “Sendai Colony (Part 4),” Ryu Ishigori disclosed that he is a reincarnated sorcerer. He lived his past life in moderation, so much so that the quaintness became suffocating for him. He is looking to fulfill his wishes in this life without any restraints.

Yuta notices that Ishigori has a high and explosive output of Curse Energy, while Ishigori notes that Yuta keeps reinforcing his strength with Curse Energy.

In the ensuing scuffle, Yuta blocks a Granite Blast with his bare hand before Uro intervenes. She uses her Thin Ice Breaker to break the surface of the sky in order to distort an attack.

Unsatisfied!Jujutsu Kaisen // Ch. 177#JujutsuKaisen #JJK #呪術廻戦 #jjk177 https://t.co/sbj7gg0EcD

Enraged by the interruption, Ishigori launches another Granite Blast at Uro, which she reflects back at him.

Meanwhile, Yuta has finally started to run out of Curse Energy after his continuous fights. Realizing that the two reincarnated sorcerers have very little interest in civilians, Yuta calls Rika to the battlefield.

What to expect in Chapter 178

Give me everything.Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 177#JujutsuKaisen #呪術廻戦 #JJK https://t.co/Wng0QeGnP0

The end-note to the last chapter, which was removed in the official Viz translation, reads, “Everything about her is exposed.” Rika's full power is expected to be showcased in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 178, along with the secrets of how she has been detained.

Yuta’s fight against Uro and Ishigori seems to be the climax of the Sendai Colony arc. The battle has showcased Yuta’s powers and will continue to do so.

The Sendai Colony arc serves as an exposition for Yuta’s capabilities and demonstrates why he is called the second most powerful sorcerer in modern times.

Okkotsu, Takako……The Surface Of The Sky…….Manga: Jujutsu Kaisen [Ch.177]#JujutsuKaisen #呪術廻 https://t.co/l7fmBZzKgU

It seems unlikely that either Uro or Ishigori will ally themselves with Yuta since both of them are looking for a new start. It is noteworthy that regret and unfulfillment are common themes in all reincarnations, and there must be other sorcerers who have been similarly exploited by Kenjaku.

To recap, Yuuji was last seen in Tokyo No. 1 Colony after Higuruma went his own way. He went to look for Megumi, who was found unconscious by the mysterious Hana Kurusu, also known as Angel.

Also Read Article Continues below

It is unlikely that Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 178 will feature either of the two boys, but their fates remain unknown so far.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी