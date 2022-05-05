Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 183 Spoilers: Hakari’s Domain is revealed to be a mix of Pachinko and a romance drama

Since the Golden Week break, fans have been eagerly waiting for an explanation of Hakari’s Domain in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 183. Regrettably, reputed leaker Myamura (@ king_jin_woo) had been unable to get the raw scans, but UchihaBenzene (@UchihaBenzene) had posted several panels of untranslated raw scans on Twitter.

While the spoilers shed some light on Hakari’s Domain, it is fairly convoluted and difficult to grasp. It is clear that the more Domains are introduced in the manga, Akutami will invent more eccentric ideas to accommodate them.

[Spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 183 ahead]

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 183 spoilers: Hakari’s Domain Expansion is explained, and the end to his and Charles’ fight is near

In the last chapter, Charles’ Cursed Technique was revealed to be G War-Staff, an enlarged manga pen that fills with ink upon Charles’ display of Curse Energy. By painting a blank manga panel on his opponent, Charles could then see seconds into the future. The more they fought, the further into the future Charles would be able to look.

Hakari countered that with his reflexes first and then employed his Domain, Idle Death Gamble. As a condition for the sure-hit element of his Domain, the secrets of Idle Death Gamble were revealed within Charles’ brain.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 183 is likely titled “Tokyo No.2 Colony (Part 3).”

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 183 Raw scans and spoilers

According to Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 183 spoilers, Hakari’s Domain is a mix of a pachinko machine and a romance drama or series. Similar to how a jackpot works in a pachinko machine, different combinations in the slots result in different scenarios. Hakari must incorporate his attacks as part of the scenario.

If he fails to subdue his opponents by the time the scene ends, the Domain will return to the “regular stage,” which is likely when Hakari uses the pachinko machine again to get a different combination. There are specific benefits to Hakari from hitting the jackpot, and his Domain is intricately linked to pachinko lingo and combinations. However, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 183 spoilers don’t clarify much about that.

Masked_saiyan101 @DbsContents



Ppl appear in Hakari's domain, and a "drama scenario" plays out, Hakari delivering his attacks depends on that "drama scenario" succeeding, and if it fails they go back to the "regular stage."

In this case, specifically, Hakari’s gamble leads to a train station, where a scenario from a romance manga plays out. As seen from the raw panels, the characters are stored in the form of cards, and each character continues their part of the scene indifferent to Hakari and Charles’ ongoing battle. It is unclear whether they present an opportunity or a hindrance to either party.

Myamura @king_jin_woo



Zasatsu Bakuto is a domain modeled after Pachinko game. Like a slot machine, the game is won if three patterns are aligned. If Hakari hits jackpot, he will be given the bonus. What kind of bonus is unknown.

#JJKSpoilers #JJK183 Rules Explaination[Part-1]

The raw scans show Hakari and Charles battling it out while taking advantage of their surroundings. It is unclear whether Charles will be able to use his Cursed Technique inside Idle Death Gamble, but he does seem to be putting up a fight. However, it is pointless as, according to the spoilers, G War-Stuff breaks right at the end of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 183.

Speculations

Considering Hakari’s character, it seems fitting that his Domain will have a lot to do with gambling and hedonistic pleasures. However, it is surprising that after lecturing Charles about Otaku and manga, Hakari employs a romance manga scenario in his Domain.

Myamura @king_jin_woo
Hakari repeatedly draws probabilities and the result becomes an attack (like the one which he summons train door), and the stage in the domain changes depending on the Reach Action

This leads a few readers to believe that Hakari’s Domain can be a subjective one, where the mode of attack and the scenario changes based on the opponent. Either way, Idle Death Gamble would remind some readers of Kite’s Crazy Slots from Hunter x Hunter, albeit a more elaborate and romantic interpretation.

Myamura @king_jin_woo
Charles G War-staff broke at the end of the chap

If Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 183 spoilers are correct and Charles’s G War-Staff does break at the end of the chapter, then it is unlikely that the fight will continue onto the next chapter. This would confirm a pattern in the manga that from Megumi’s fight onwards, every subsequent colony is getting less and less screentime.

Myamura @king_jin_woo

This fight might not continue further in the next chapter

Another thing to keep in mind is that Panda is also in Tokyo No.2 Colony, and nothing about how Hakari came to fight Charles has been disclosed. Hopefully, the official translation of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 183 will answer these questions and give an adequate explanation of Hakari’s Domain.

Edited by R. Elahi