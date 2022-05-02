Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 183: What to expect, release date and time, where to read, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 183 is expected to expand upon Hakari’s Cursed Technique. With chapter 182 completely moving into the Tokyo No.2 Colony arc, the manga is now focused on Hakari’s battle with Charles Bernard.

Weekly Shonen Jump was on a publication break last week due to the Golden Week holiday in Japan. The previous chapter ended with Hakari using his Domain Expansion. Readers can only hope that Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 183 will clarify how he ended up fighting Charles.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 183: release date and time for different time zones

As per the simul-release notice on Manga Plus, the official translation of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 183 will be released on Sunday, May 8, at the following international times:

Pacific Daylight Time: 8 AM

Central Daylight Time: 10 AM

Eastern Daylight Time: 11 AM

British Summer Time: 4 PM

Central European Summer Time: 5 PM

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM

Philippine Time: 11:00 PM

Australian Central Daylight Time: 00:30 AM, May 9

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 183 can be read for free on Manga Plus, Viz, and the official Shonen Jump App after it is released. The physical copy will be available in Weekly Shonen Jump issue 22.

Recap of chapter 182

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 182, titled “Tokyo No.2 Colony (Part 2),” Charles brought out his “G War-Staff,” which is essentially an enlarged manga pen. He fulfilled his condition by drawing a small panel on Hakari’s chest and filling the War staff with ink by fighting with him. It appeared that Charles' movement filled the pen faster.

Charles explained that the small, blank panel on Hakari’s chest allowed him to see one second into the future. The more they fought, the more the War staff would fill with ink, and Charles would be able to look into the future for a few more seconds. He avoided Hakari’s attack, but noted that without the one-second warning, he wouldn’t have been able to dodge it at all.

However, Hakari did not seem worried at all. He easily evaded the one-second prediction by attacking from Charles’ blind spots. However, the more he attacked, the more Charles became aware of his movements. As the failed Mangaka taunted him about it, Hakari used his Domain Expansion, "Idle Death Gamble."

It was revealed that Hakari’s Domain is a sure-hit Domain, and the victim (Charles, in this case) becomes aware of everything about his Domain as a condition for that effect.

What to expect in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 183

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 183 will likely give as many details as possible regarding Hakari’s Domain via the information that has been released in Charles’s brain. Very little is currently known about Hakari’s Cursed Technique. The only thing known about his Curse Energy is that it has a rough texture, like sandpaper.

It is likely that Akutami will take this chance to elaborate upon Hakari’s Curse Energy and Cursed Technique in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 183. Hakari was first seen running a gambling den in the manga, making it quite fitting that his Domain has something to do with it as well.

Gojo had previously said that, like Yuta, Hakari also has the potential to surpass him. While it remains unclear whether or not Yuta’s domain was his own or a copied technique, every other Jujutsu Sorcerer with a Domain of their own has been immensely powerful. It stands to reason that Hakari will be nearly as powerful as Yuta.

Hakari and Panda traveled to Tokyo No.2 Colony in search of Kashimo and his 100 points. It is unclear what the status of the search was or where Hakari and Panda had split up. Miwa was seen entering one of the Colonies, which could likely be Tokyo No.2 Colony. Hopefully, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 183 will clarify most of these issues.

