Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 184 Spoilers and Raw scans: Panda goes up against Kashimo in Tokyo No. 2 Colony

As speculated from the previous chapter, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 184 moves directly onto another part of Tokyo No. 2 Colony, where Panda meets Hajime Kashimo. The chapter does not reveal the aftermath of Hakari’s battle with Charles.

Akutami also introduces a new form of Cursed Technique/Domain Expansion combination, which is sure to give birth to many theories once Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 184 is officially translated. Additionally, Kashimo's incentive to enter the Culling Game and his goals are also elaborated upon.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 184.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 184 raw scans show Panda in trouble during his fight with Hajime Kashimo

Chapter 183 explained that Hakari’s Domain Expansion, Idle Death Gamble, was based on a pachinko machine and a romance manga. Inside his domain, using his Jackpot, Hakari defeated Charles and broke his G War-Staff.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 184 is titled “Tokyo No. 2 colony (Part 4).”

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 184 raw scans and spoilers

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 184 starts with Panda surveying his surrounding area from on top of a row of metal storage boxes. He smells blood around him and notes that there are at least three corpses near him. He thinks that Hakari was supposed to do physical fighting while Panda was supposed to negotiate with Angel.

However, similar to what happened with Yuji and Megumi, Hakari and Panda were also separated upon entering the colony. Panda is unaware of Hakari’s whereabouts, and pretends to be a real panda as he searches his area by walking on four legs.

However, trouble soon finds him as Kashimo appears and immediately understands that Panda is a player. He uses his Kogane to confirm Panda’s status and then descends upon him. Before Panda can overcome the shock of seeing Kashimo, the latter throws a punch.

According to Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 184 raw scans, Kashimo’s Curse Energy has electrical properties similar to Megumi’s Nue (and Killua Zoldyck’s Nen from Hunter x Hunter). Panda tries to counter that by changing into Gorilla mode, but Kashimo easily counters his drumming beat by ripping one of his arms off.

Kashimo continues to beat Panda and interrogates him about Sukuna’s whereabouts. Panda realizes that Kashimo can easily defeat Itadori and pretends to not know anything. Kashimo understands that Panda is hiding something and threatens to kill him. Panda further angers him by pretending that he might have had an uncle named Sukuna.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 184 ends with Panda switching his core with his sister, who appears to be a rhino. Kashimo defeats her with a single attack, but instead of the usual stuffing that comes out of Panda, this time, blood pours out. Kashimo’s attack is a lightning bolt that has the sure-hit factor without needing a Domain Expansion to support it.

Speculations

According to Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 184 raw scans, Panda’s fight against Kashimo begins and ends in the same chapter. While they might still be engaged in a confrontation in the next chapter, the length of the fights has been shortening since Megumi’s defeat of Reggie.

Kashimo’s sure-hit technique, which does not require a Domain Expansion, might be a variant of Sukuna’s Domain Expansion which does not require a barrier. The electrical properties of his attack will be further elaborated upon once the official translation comes out, but either way, it explains how Kashimo collected so many points.

Without needing a Domain Expansion, the amount of Curse Energy needed to pull the sure-hit attack off decreases significantly. This allows Kashimo to use it more frequently and without reserve, which makes him deadly, especially combined with his lack of concern for human lives. Panda is unlikely to survive this fight unless:

A) He has some hitherto unmentioned attacks up his sleeve, or

B) There is some outside interference in this fight, likely via Maki or Miwa, or

C) Kashimo decides to keep him alive for a personal plan.

This would be the perfect situation to introduce Maki into the Culling game. Considering that Maki is near Toji in her prowess at the moment, she should be able to easily defeat Kashimo. Miwa can also appear on the scene, however her last appearance makes it unclear which side she is currently supporting.

The endnote in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 184 states that Kashimo was searching for Sukuna 400 years ago, and he is prepared to battle to get to his goal.

Edited by R. Elahi