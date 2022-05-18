Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 185: What to expect, release date and time, where to read, and more

After shifting focus to Panda’s location in the last chapter, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 185 is expected to showcase the aftermath of Panda’s fight with Kashimo. Kashimo completely overpowered Panda in the last chapter, leading many fans to fear his fate.

Some readers believe that Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 185 is a good place to introduce some other characters into the Culling Game, namely Maki and Miwa. Panda is clearly in need of help, and it would be fitting for Maki to be the one that provides assistance.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 185: Release date and time for different time zones

According to Manga Plus, the official translation of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 185 will be released on Sunday, May 22, at the following international times:

Pacific Daylight Time: 8 AM

Central Daylight Time: 10 AM

Eastern Daylight Time: 11 AM

British Summer Time: 4 PM

Central European Summer Time: 5 PM

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM

Philippine Time: 11:00 PM

Australian Central Daylight Time: 00:30 AM, May 23

After its release, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 185 will be available for free reading on Manga Plus, Viz, and the official Shonen Jump App. The physical copy will be available in Weekly Shonen Jump issue 23.

Recap of chapter 184

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 184, titled “Tokyo No.2 Colony (Part 4),” Panda was seen going through the dilemma of continuing to search for Angel. As the brains and negotiator of the operation, Panda had clearly counted on Hakari to do the fighting. However, after the random separation upon entry, Panda was left on his own.

He finally decided to look for Angel, but immediately ran into Hajime Kashimo. After confirming from Kogane that Panda is indeed a Culling Game player, Kashimo easily beat him up. Panda switched to his Gorilla core upon realizing that Kashimo’s curse energy had the property of electricity, but it was to no avail.

Kashimo asked Panda about Sukuna and became angry upon the latter’s tactless evasion. Panda switched to his sister's core, which turned out to be that of a Rhino-headed hybrid. Kashimo defeated her as well using their Cursed Technique, and proceeded to ask about Sukuna’s whereabouts to a desecrated Panda.

Kashimo’s Cursed Technique allows them to split their Curse Energy into negative and positive charges. With each hit on their opponent’s person, Kashimo transfers a positive charge into the opponent’s body while storing the respective negative charge into their own body.

The electricity rushes towards the opponent’s body upon release without losing any charge to the ground. This is essentially a sure-hit technique without needing a Domain.

What to expect in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 185

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 185 is likely to elaborate on Kashimo’s history with Sukuna. According to the endnotes, Kashimo has been searching for Sukuna for 400 years. Panda was prudent to judge that someone like Kashimo would be extremely hard to deal with for someone like Yuji.

However, Panda himself is clearly in need of help. It is unclear whether he can still fight, but it can be said for certain that Panda is still alive. Additionally, Panda’s greatest asset is his intellect, so there remains a chance that he can still outsmart Kashimo or somehow escape.

Akutami is equally likely to use Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 185 to introduce Maki to the Culling Game. Many fans also expect Miwa to become significant in the Tokyo No.2 Colony arc.

Since Hakari is finished with his own fight with Charles, there is a good chance of him coming to Panda’s rescue, with the climactic fight in this colony being between the two of them.

Panda and Hakari both seem to be unaware that Angel is in Tokyo colony no.1, where Megumi and Yuji are. Hana Kurusu’s intentions with Megumi have not been made clear, and no information can be passed between the allies until Yuta establishes a communication rule with his 193 points.

However, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 185 is unlikely to deviate from no.2 colony, so readers will have to wait a while before returning to the others.

