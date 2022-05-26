×
Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 186 spoilers and raw scans: Hakari vs Kashimo begins in full force, the Jackpot is explained, and more

Hakari vs Kashimo begins in chapter 186 (Image via Shueisha)
Aratrika Baidya
Aratrika Baidya
Modified May 26, 2022 03:57 PM IST
Readers have been eagerly waiting for Hakari vs Kashimo to commence in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 186, and the spoilers leaked today did not disappoint. However, while it seems that they are evenly matched, the spoilers focus mostly on Hakari and the employment of his Domain.

The chapter is action-oriented, but Akutami manages to give his readers adequate information about Hakari’s Jackpot. The end notes of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 186 notify readers that the manga will be on break next week and will return in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 28.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 186.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 186 showcases a musical fight between Hakari and Kashimo, featuring Hakari’s Jackpot

The encounter Hakari and Hajime[Jujutsu kaisen]#JujutsuKaisen #jujutsukaisen185 #JJK #Manga #mangacoloring #呪術廻戦 https://t.co/7EDE0HLSUe

In the last chapter, Panda lost his two auxiliary cores. His body was desecrated, but his head seemed intact and he was conscious. Kashimo asked him about Sukuna’s whereabouts once again, but Panda refused to answer. Hakari arrived in the nick of time with a burst of Cursed Energy, and Kashimo prepared for a fight.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 186 is titled, “Tokyo No. 2 Colony (Part 5).”

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 186 raw scans

IT’S HAKARI’S TIME TO SHINE #JJKSpoilers #JJKLeaks #JJK186 https://t.co/AIXSs6hOh0

According to the spoilers, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 186 begins with Hakari and Kashimo engaging in a fist fight. They introduce themselves to each other, and Hakari realizes that Kashimo is one of the two people with 100 points that Megumi told him about. Hakari jokingly asks if he can borrow the points, and Kashimo replies that he can if he reveals Sukuna's location.

#JJKSpoilers Hakari's left arm is blown away from electricity, kashimo speeds toward him and suddenly he sees hakari's arm back to normal.

After enough positive charges are transferred to Hakari’s body, Kashimo unleashes their sure-hit technique and blows off Hakari’s left arm cleanly. However, it appears intact as Hakari continues his attack. A preppy music has been playing since Hakari's appearance, and it is now revealed to be the theme song of Private Pure Love Train.

When Hakari hits "Jackpot" he gets infinite supply of cursed energy and basically becomes immortal #JJK186 #JJKSpoilers https://t.co/RkHBzyAyb8

It is explained that this song plays when Hakari hits the Jackpot in Idle Death Gamble. Hakari is continuously supplied with Infinite Cursed Energy during the runtime of this song, which is 4 minutes 11 seconds. Although Hakari cannot use Reverse Cursed Technique, this Infinite Cursed Energy automatically restores his body after every damage, making him effectively immortal during this time.

Hakari isn’t playing around #JJKSpoilers #JJKleaks #JJK186 https://t.co/UxvaxSZoCa

Since the Cursed Energy replenishes the Cursed Technique, Hakari can cast as many Domain expansions as he wishes as long as he keeps hitting Jackpot. As Kashimo goes to punch him, Hakari withstands it and then returns it twofold. He appears next to a reeling Kashimo and casts his Domain once more.

Speculations

#JJK186First Half is mostly fist fightBonus for hitting Jackpot in Restless Gambler is infinite & continuous supply of cursed energy for 4:11 minsEven if Hakari cannot use RCT, infinite CE will restore the body on its ownHe can also use Domain as long as he gets Jackpot

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 186 spoilers leave it unclear when Hakari cast the first Domain. In all likelihood, this is the effect of the Jackpot that he hit while fighting Charles. However, that would mean that he had found Panda in less than four minutes after defeating Charles, which seems a little far-fetched.

Kashimo’s Cursed Technique seems one-dimensional compared to the complexity of Hakari’s Domain. It is unclear if Kashimo can cast a Domain, but as it stands, they are significantly outclassed. It is likely that Akutami will introduce a new feature of Kashimo’s Cursed Energy or Cursed Technique in the next chapter to balance out the fight once again.

#JJKSpoilers #JJKLeaks #jjk186hakari's rly good, the outcome of this fight is rly hard to predict... https://t.co/Sc9Ll84vwo

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 186 clears up why Yuta and Gojo revere Hakari so much. Within the runtime of his Jackpot, Hakari’s Cursed Energy reserve is infinite, and thus greater than Yuta’s. He is capable of replicating the effects of the Reverse Cursed Technique and has immense speed and agility.

#JJKSpoilers Chapter ends with hakari starting to attack kashimo again.Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 187 preview: continuous domain expansions!!Reminder no chapter next week, The series will Return with WSJ issue 28.
It is still unclear what Hakari’s Cursed Technique entails or is called. Presumably, he is able to use his Cursed Technique while using his Domain, which gives him a natural edge over Kashimo. The manga will be on a break next week, but the official scans should provide some more clarification.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee
