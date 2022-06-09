Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 187 raw scans and spoilers: Hajime Kashimo’s connection with Kenjaku revealed

Fans have been eagerly waiting for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 187 to see how Akutami empowers Hajime Kashimo against Hakari. However, if the leaked raw scans are accurate, Akutami instead chooses to explore Kashimo’s relationship with Kenjaku via a flashback.

Returning from a break, Gege Akutami elaborated more about Hakari’s Domain Expansion and the various ways in which a Jackpot can be received.

However, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 187 raw scans ascertain that Kashimo is one of the strongest players in the Culling Game and will not cower easily.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 187.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 187 spoilers feature another Jackpot and a flashback to 400 years ago

In the last chapter, it was revealed that Hakari’s Jackpot lends him Infinite Cursed Energy that automatically heals all bodily wounds and replenishes his Cursed Energy and Technique. This allows him to cast infinite Domain Expansions as long as he keeps hitting jackpots. This lasts for four minutes and 11 seconds.

Hakari easily overpowered Kashimo, whose Cursed Energy and sure-hit technique both proved to be ineffective against Hakari. The chapter ended with Hakari casting his Domain once again.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 187 raw scans and spoilers

According to the raw scans, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 187 begins with Kashimo being made to understand the rules of Hakari’s Domain.

Unlike Charles, however, Kashimo attacks Hakari in the middle of the formation of a setting, although the attack proves futile.

Hakari manages to draw a Jackpot by matching three numbers (a 666 in this case) and again becomes effectively immortal for four minutes and 11 seconds.

Kashimo understands that they have to survive these four minutes and 11 seconds, but they resolve to kill Hakari within this time.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 187 then shifts into a flashback to 400 years ago. Kenjaku is seen approaching an ailing and elderly Kashimo after a battle.

Kenjaku’s own body is unsuitable for battle in this era, according to the spoiler. However, he notifies Kashimo of a strong sorcerer from Mutsu (Present-day Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture) with a canon-like Technique.

Kashimo declines his offer since Mutsu is far from where they are and asks Kenjaku about the strongest Sorcerer he knows.

Kenjaku informs him that it is Sukuna, but he has been gone for 600 years at that point. Desiring to fight Sukuna one day, Kashimo accepts Kenjaku’s offer.

Speculations

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 187 spoilers confirm that most of the past sorcerers who have been reincarnated were alive in the same period.

The sorcerer from Sendai with a cannon-like technique was clearly Ryu Ishigori. Kenjaku offering him up suggests that Kashimo was on a spree to fight the strongest at one point in time. Whether that was due to their own volition or due to the deal they made with Kenjaku is unclear.

Kenjaku’s body being unsuitable for battle means that it was likely an ailing body, or it was incapable of jujutsu. It is still unknown how often Kenjaku needs to swap bodies, but it is clear that an ideal body is not always available for possession.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 187 raw scans show Kashimo with a beard, so they were at least born biologically male. Either way, it is clear that Kashimo’s interest in Sukuna was instigated and then perpetuated by Kenjaku.

Meanwhile, Hakari has hit yet another jackpot, indicating an even longer fight ahead. Kashimo excitedly deciding to kill Hakari implies that they think they can overpower him even inside the Domain.

What trump card Kashimo has up their sleeves remains to be seen.

