Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 188: What to expect, release date, where to read, and more

After an unexpected flashback scene from last week, fans expect Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 188 to impart more details regarding Kashimo’s past. The last chapter has also given rise to the expectation of seeing more of Kenjaku’s dealings with the reincarnated sorcerers, particularly his interactions with Ryu Ishigori and Takako Uro.

Meanwhile, Kashimo’s battle with Hakari in the present has taken an interesting turn. Akutami is yet to give Kashimo any new ammunition to counter Hakari’s tremendous power, but it became evident from the former’s declaration in the last chapter that he won’t go down easily.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 188 speculations: Will Akutami show more about Kenjaku's past?

Shonen Jump @shonenjump Jujutsu Kaisen, Ch. 187: Hakari keeps hitting the jackpot, but will his luck last? Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3MBWVS7 Jujutsu Kaisen, Ch. 187: Hakari keeps hitting the jackpot, but will his luck last? Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3MBWVS7 https://t.co/WM3J55VwKf

Official sources state that the English translation of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 188 will be released internationally on Sunday, June 19, as per the following schedule.

Pacific Daylight Time: 8 AM

Central Daylight Time: 10 AM

Eastern Daylight Time: 11 AM

British Summer Time: 4 PM

Central European Summer Time: 5 PM

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM

Philippine Time: 11:00 PM

Australian Central Daylight Time: 00:30 AM, June 20

After its release, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 188 will be available for free reading on Manga Plus, Viz, and the official Shonen Jump App.

Recap of Chapter 187

In Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 187, titled “Tokyo No.2 Colony (Part 6),” Kashimo is made to understand the rules of Idle Death Gamble, similar to Charles. However, three new facts were revealed as follows:

a) In a match-3 (drawing three tiles of the same number) jackpot, an odd-numbered draw (for example, three 3s) would result in an increased probability for the next round. However, an even-numbered draw (three 6s, for example) would only grant the Jackpot and there would be no increased probability.

b) The increased probability allows a greater chance of achieving a jackpot, even with lower-ranked Riichi scenarios.

c) While he is going through a turn between two jackpots, Hakari is mortal.

Hakari got another jackpot by fulfilling a low-ranking Riichi and drawing three 6s. Kashimo realized that the effects of the Jackpot would end after the designated 4 minutes and 11 seconds with no increased probability for the next round since it was an even-numbered draw. However, instead of waiting it out, Kashimo planned to kill Hakari while the other was immortal in a fit of powerplay.

In a flashback to 400 years ago, Kenjaku approached an aged and ailing Kashimo after a battle. Kashimo seemed obsessed with fighting strong opponents but his age made him reluctant to travel too far for it, despite the lure of an opponent such as Ryu Ishigori. Kenjaku himself was unfit for battle. Upon being informed that the strongest sorcerer Kenjaku had ever encountered was Sukuna, Kashimo accepted the reincarnation deal for a chance to fight the king of curses at a later time.

What to expect from Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 188?

It is uncertain which direction Akutami will choose to take for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 188. There is a fair chance that the chapter will revolve around the battle between Hakari and Kashimo, in which case readers can expect an action-oriented chapter featuring whatever tricks Kashimo has up his sleeve.

It seems unlikely that Akutami will leave him with only a half-explained Cursed Technique while fighting Hakari’s advanced Domain. On the flip side, as many readers have pointed out, Kashimo is a sorcerer from the past and is used to using brute force to overpower fancy techniques. It is equally possible that he plans to overcome an immortal Hakari by virtue of his resilience and bloodlust.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 188 can also focus on flashbacks from 400 years ago, and elaborate upon Kenjaku’s designs in that era. Kenjaku seemed more open about his true nature in the past than he is in the present. It will be interesting to see him interact with characters like Uro, Ishigori, or even Sukuna.

Akutami can just as easily make Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 188 an amalgamation of the two and switch between the past and the present as he did in the previous chapter. It is clear either way that the Tokyo No.2 Colony arc will not be ending anytime soon.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far