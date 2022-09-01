Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 196 raw scans: Maki engages in a round of sumo with Miyo and makes a major breakthrough

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 195 ended with Daidou taking over the fight and brutally slashing Naoya without using any Cursed Techniques. His swordsmanship and offensive strength awed Maki and led her to contemplate what made Toji so much better than her, despite having the same Heavenly Restriction.

The chapter ended with Miyo casting a simple domain and inviting Maki to a match. The raw scans for the upcoming chapter continue in the same vein, revealing more information on Miyo’s simple domain and anticipating a major power-up for Maki.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 196 spoilers show Maki gaining a mentor figure and contending with some philosophical questions

The leaked spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 196 begin with an editor’s note on the first page, describing the basic rules of Miyo Rokujushi’s Simple Domain. His domain presumably nullifies everything within its boundaries, including cursed energy, created for the sole purpose of sumo and nothing else. This Simple Domain also adheres to the rules of a sumo-wrestling match, requiring both opponents’ agreement to complete the barrier.

The barrier remains incomplete until Maki responds to Miyo’s offer and decides to wrestle with him. When Noritoshi asks her what she’s thinking, she says she’s overthinking and needs to blow off some steam.

The spoilers show that Miyo is initially surprised at Maki’s aggressive tackle but soon overpowers her, slamming her down. He tells Maki that this isn’t her best, adding that he knew from the beginning that if he attacked her from the front, she would wipe him out completely. He asks why she can’t focus and offers to listen to her so she can loosen up and deliver her best shot.

Surprisingly, Maki takes him up on the offer again, telling him about everything bothering her. The chapter text implies that Miyo feels like a mentor to Maki, who never relied on anyone in the past and persevered by herself to become stronger. Miyo tells her to fight him again since sumo is the only way he can impart wisdom.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 196 raw scans go on to show Maki and Miyo in several sumo poses, depicted in the manner of a wrestling handbook of instruction. Miyo tells her that she has been thinking too much of partners and curses, and in essence, about humans. Maki asks if that is not what the point of sumo is. He replies that while she must communicate with the opponent within the ring, the opponent is ‘born’ outside it.

Miyo explains that to think about the opponent as humans within the ring, she must leave the ring, which is impossible in reality. Their conversation continues as Miyo tells her how to sharpen her instinct to smell the sunlight and even feel the opponent’s body as though it were hers. Maki recognizes that feeling as freedom.

The final leaked panel of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 196 shows Maki breaking out of the Simple Domain after fighting Miyo for the last time. She has a blinding smile and announces that she is in excellent shape. The leaked preview for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 197 is an encouraging cheer, asking Maki to shine bright.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 196 leaked spoilers fulfill most of the predictions fans had made about the upcoming chapter. Maki’s interaction with Miyo is reminiscent of Yuji’s fight against Todou during the Kyoto Goodwill Event when the latter teaches Yuji how to master the flow of cursed energy instantaneously instead of relying on his Divergent Fist.

This wrestling-fanatic Culling Game player acts as a similar catalyst for Maki’s evolution, and her declaration at the end of the chapter suggests that she will be the one to end the battle and kill Naoya. Miyo will probably become an ally to Maki and Noritoshi, although Daidou’s stance remains unclear.

