Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 217: Major spoilers to expect in the chapter

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 217 is set be released later this week, with spoilers and raw scans for the issue allegedly expected to come out in a couple of hours. With excitement and interest for the series at an arguably all-time high, fans are more anxious than ever for the series’ next release and associated spoiler information.

Unfortunately, until both spoilers and raw scans are made available, fans have absolutely no idea what will take place in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 217. While the overall subject matter of the upcoming issue is somewhat easy to guess, it is the issue's more nuanced and subtle aspects and events that are difficult to pinpoint.

Nonetheless, there are still a few developments, set-ups, and surprises that fans can expect in the upcoming issue and releases beyond. Follow along as this article breaks down what the major spoilers to expect in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 217 are.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 217 set to begin Sukuna versus Yorozu, likely show Megumi trying to fight back

First and foremost, it’s essentially a foregone conclusion that Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 217 will feature Sukuna versus Yorozu, at least partially. If the full conflict isn't covered in the next issue, fans will at least see the fight start in a way that establishes the two's relative strength.

Fans can also count on learning exactly how the two know each other and the backstory of their relationship through implicit dialogue. While author and illustrator Gege Akutami isn’t typically one for interrupting fights to delve into a character’s origins, an exception could be made here given the relevance of these two characters.

Should this be the route Akutami takes, fans can likely expect their full backstory to be covered within Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 217. With the manga allegedly set to end within a year’s time per Akutami’s latest comments on the matter, he can’t spend too much time going into backstories. Thus, fans can count on getting the bare minimum to establish their relationship before returning to the fight.

More likely, however, is that the two will exclusively fight in the coming issue, with implicit dialogue establishing their relationship and relative origins throughout. Kenjaku has already somewhat done this in the previous issue, emphasizing that Yorozu’s love for Sukuna has always been a one-sided affair.

What would be an unexpected but welcome twist is a total shift in perspective in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 217, returning viewers to Yuji Itadori, Maki Zenin, and whoever meets up with them. Here, fans would likely see Yuji forced to come to terms with his failure and ignorance since he is the one who made the Binding Vow with Sukuna in the first place.

This may also pave the way for Yuta Okkotsu, Panda, Kinji Hikari, and the other scattered forces of their group to reunite before confronting Sukuna and Kenjaku. Likewise, this should lead into Satoru Gojo being freed, whether Hana Kurusu and Angel do so or Yuta Okkotsu copies their Cursed Techniques by having Rika consume Hana’s severed arm.

As mentioned above, however, this is an unexpected twist and doesn’t totally fit Akutami’s traditional style of writing. On a similar note, Akutami still needs to make clear to readers how much more powerful Sukuna has become since taking his Kodoku ritual bath. While its only known purpose is to sink Megumi’s soul deeper into the abyss of death, it most likely gave Sukuna a power boost as well.

Even if Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 217 doesn’t reveal an inherent base power boost to Sukuna’s current form, Megumi’s no longer being able to interfere should make the former more powerful. This further supports the idea that the major spoiler to expect from the coming issue is the start of the Sukuna versus Yorozu fight.

However, this is all purely speculative, with no verifiable spoiler information for the upcoming issue available as of this article’s writing. Thankfully, fans won’t have to wait long, with both the official and unofficial releases of the issue coming sometime this week.

