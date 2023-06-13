Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 226: Major spoilers to expect

Following the harrowing events which transpired in the final moments of the previous issue, fans are now concerned for Satoru Gojo’s life, heading into Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 226. With the fan-favorite seemingly having been caught by surprise and viciously attacked, readers are unsure of what to expect from the continuation of his fight with Ryomen Sukuna.

While the exact road ahead is somewhat unclear as the series’ biggest fight yet progresses, a few routes appear more likely than others for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 226. That being said, only series author and illustrator Gege Akutami truly knows what’s in store for Gojo and Sukuna’s battle, as well as how it’ll ultimately play out.

Likewise, considering Akutami’s track record in terms of torturing fans emotionally, many readers are truly nervous heading into Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 226. While there’s certainly good reason to harbor such fear and apprehension, there is an argument to be made that suggests Gojo’s death isn’t quite as imminent as some believe.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 226 likely to see Gojo stagger, but set up eventual comeback in later issues

Without a doubt, the biggest concern fans have heading into Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 226 is the current state and eventual fate of Satoru Gojo. Likewise, the situation does appear to be truly grim. With Gojo having just activated his Domain Expansion, it’s unclear if he’ll be able to immediately retaliate. Furthermore, the landing of Sukuna’s Dismantle Cursed Technique on Gojo’s neck may be a death flag as far as readers currently know.

However, it seems unlikely that this is the case for a few specific reasons. The biggest argument against this reality is how quickly Sukuna and Gojo’s fight will have gone by if the latter is truly on death’s door. With just three chapters of fighting as of this article’s writing, it seems far too soon to end the battle of the “strongest” of today and the “strongest” of the past.

With this in mind, the most likely route for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 226 to take involves Gojo being temporarily staggered by Sukuna’s latest attack. This will allow Akutami to continue to create tension and suspense for readers without actually throwing the executioner’s switch on Gojo’s life.

Kareem 🇬🇾 @kareemkjd96 Gojo will not die next chapter. He'll use a secret technique that's known within the big three clans. He'll use Falling Blossom Emotion to counter the sure hit effect of Sukuna's Domain! Don't count Goatjo out as yet. #jjk226 Gojo will not die next chapter. He'll use a secret technique that's known within the big three clans. He'll use Falling Blossom Emotion to counter the sure hit effect of Sukuna's Domain! Don't count Goatjo out as yet. #jjk226 https://t.co/APg4Ru2ztd

It also makes Gojo continuing the fight that much more significant, showing that while he is beatable, something is spurring him onward to continue playing the part he needs to. With it being widely accepted that Sukuna will be all but impossible to defeat without Gojo’s help, the latter’s presence is a necessity for the series to have anything close to a happy ending.

That being said, Akutami is known for taking joyous pleasure in torturing his readers, as mentioned above. With this in mind, the only other logical direction for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 226 to take is a starkly diametric approach. In this scenario, Gojo’s death in the upcoming issue would likely be all but officially confirmed.

Sukuna would likely follow up his initial attack with one that further damages Gojo, possibly removing at least one of his limbs to further incapacitate him. While Gojo may be able to fight back even in this state, he’d likely be quickly overwhelmed and suppressed by Sukuna. In turn, this sets up a scenario which sees Gojo executed by Sukuna, with his death likely to be officially confirmed in the subsequent issue.

Be sure to keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

