Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 227: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 227 is set to be released on Monday, July 3 at 12 am JST. As Satoru Gojo and Ryomen Sukuna’s fight continues to heat up, fans can’t wait to see who gets the upper hand next. However, fans are also slightly nervous following teasers from official sources claiming that the duo’s fight will soon be reaching its climax.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 227 available as of this article’s writing. However, fans do have officially confirmed release information for the highly-anticipated installment.

Next major development in Gojo and Sukuna’s fight likely to occur in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 227

Release date and time, where to read

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 227’s Japanese release date and time is Monday, July 3 at 12 am JST. This translates to a daytime release on Sunday, July 2 for most international fans. Select international readers will instead see the issue release in the extremely early morning hours of Monday, July 3, like domestic Japanese audiences.

Fans can read the issue via official sources on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services are free, allowing readers to view the first and last three issues in a series. Shonen Jump+, however, is a paid, subscription-based service which grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 227 is set to release at the following local times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8 am, Sunday, July 2

Eastern Standard Time: 11 am, Sunday, July 2

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Sunday, July 2

Central European Time: 4 pm, Sunday, July 2

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, July 2

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, July 2

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Monday, July 3

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Monday, July 3

Chapter 226 recap

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 226 began with Gojo using Reverse Cursed Technique to heal the wound Sukuna inflicted on him in the previous issue’s final moments. While Gojo’s allies commented on the current situation, Sukuna relentlessly continued slashing his opponent with his Dismantle Cursed Technique.

However, Gojo continued to persevere, forcing Sukuna to come in close and engage Gojo in hand-to-hand combat. Sukuna seemingly had the advantage for a moment, but Gojo recovered while pondering that the center of Sukuna’s Domain Expansion could be the Malevolent Shrine rather than Sukuna himself.

Gojo then used a Simple Domain to negate Sukuna’s guaranteed hit, buying time to heal himself with Reverse Cursed Technique. Gojo, however, suddenly stopped using Reverse Cursed Technique to heal as Sukuna engaged him in combat, worrying his allies. However, it’s then revealed that Gojo was setting Sukuna up for Cursed Technique Reversal: Red, wrapping Sukuna up and knocking him back into the shrine with the attack, breaking it as the issue ends.

What to expect (speculative) in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 227

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 227 will most likely begin by addressing whether or not Sukuna’s Domain Expansion will collapse, given that the Malevolent Shrine itself is now broken. While fans are expecting this to be the case, the possibility of Akutami going in a different direction always exists. This is never said to definitively be the case by Gojo or his allies, with each instead theorizing it rather than outright asserting it as true.

Likewise, fans must take their speculation at face-value, with either option being just as likely. If the Domain Expansion does end due to the Shrine itself being destroyed, fans will likely see Gojo try to continue his assault on Sukuna and capitalize on the opening he has created.

If the Domain Expansion doesn’t collapse as a result, fans will get to see Gojo remain on the defensive in the upcoming issue, possibly even against his supposed weakness, the Ten Shadows Technique.

