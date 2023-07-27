Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 230: Why Gojo doesn't seem to care about hurting Megumi while fighting Sukuna, explained

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 230’s alleged spoilers and raw scans were released on Wednesday, July 26, bringing with them an exciting early look at the next installment’s events. While this information is from unofficial sources, said sources have historically been very accurate with story information.

Likewise, fans are abuzz over what seems to be the extremely exciting followup to Mahoraga’s arrival in the previous issue’s final moments. While Mahoraga is only present in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 230 for a relatively brief time, there are plenty of other alleged events in the series’ upcoming issue which fans are eagerly discussing.

Unsurprisingly, one of the most popular points raised in the wake of the Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 230 spoilers is the overarching discussion of Gojo and Megumi’s relationship. More specifically, some fans are still expressing disbelief and confusion as to why Gojo doesn’t seem to care about hurting Megumi while fighting Sukuna.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 230 yet again sparks discussion over Gojo’s current actions, which can be explained

One of the key points relative to the aforementioned topic of discussion is who Satoru Gojo is and what in his life has led him to this point. Long before Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 230, Gojo was put in a situation where he had to kill his best friend, Suguru Geto. Later on, once Geto’s body had been repurposed by Kenjaku, Gojo succumbed to Kenjaku’s trap due to his understandably lingering emotions regarding Geto and his ultimate fate.

These incidents and his title of “the strongest” (as Sukuna so-calls him in the alleged spoilers) have somewhat conditioned Gojo to be okay with personal sacrifice for the greater good. Having to first kill Geto and now be put in a position where he must say goodbye to his adoptive son Megumi supports such a claim.

Gojo’s pre-fight comments of how there will be time to mourn for Megumi later also establish that he does truly care for Megumi’s life. While releases such as Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 230 can paint Gojo’s sentiments in a different light, it’s very clear that he’s distraught over what, in his eyes, will be Megumi’s eventual fate.

The reason that Gojo seemingly doesn’t care about said fate stems from compartmentalizing his sentiments for Megumi and what must be done as “the strongest.” A 20-finger-equivalent Sukuna is no joke in Yuji’s body, and a legitimate threat to the entire jujutsu world in Megumi’s body with the Ten Shadows Technique at his disposal.

While Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 230 does see Gojo seemingly back Sukuna into a corner, his being able to do this is only a further testament to the above claim. Since Gojo knows he is the only one who can realistically defeat Sukuna, he separates his emotions from Megumi from this fact in order to do so.

In fact, such maturity on Gojo’s behalf likely stems from having learned of Geto’s ultimate fate, as well as unexpectedly seeing his friend again in Shibuya. In all the time that has passed since then, Gojo has likely come to fully accept Megumi’s ultimate fate and steeled himself in order to avoid the hesitation he showed in Shibuya to who he thought was Geto.

