Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 245 reveals how Hakari will Succeed where Gojo failed

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 245 is just a few days away and might reveal a key fact. The previous chapter welcomed Yuji Itadori and Hiromi Higuruma to the battlefield against Ryomen Sukuna. Prior, the remaining Jujutsu sorcerers concocted a plan to take down the resurrected Demon King. It ended with Higuruma casting his Domain Expansion for a re-trial with Yuji, involving Sukuna.

However, spoilers for the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 245 concede a theory regarding how Hakari will succeed where Gojo failed. The latter was eliminated by Sukuna in a shocking series of events, thereby extinguishing a major player for the sorcerers. Nevertheless, considering Hakari's character, there may still be hope.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 245: Hakari can avoid Gojo's mistake

Kinji Hakari in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via Gege Akutami, Sheuisha)

Spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 245 have put forth a theory on how Hakari can avoid the mistake Gojo once made. The difference between Kinji Hakari and Gojo Satoru is the aloofness in them. What it means here is the ability to separate emotion from action.

From the events so far, it is a fact that Suguru Geto was Gojo's one and only friend. Gojo's Past Arc revealed just how deep of a friendship they had at one point. However, this backfired in a way against the Blue-Eyed Sorcerer.

In Jujutsu Kaisen 0, at the end, instead of doing away with Geto's body, Gojo allowed it to be stored away. However, it was eventually stolen and used by Kenjaku as his next host. It set off a domino effect, which led to the Shibuya Incident and Gojo's sealing.

Gojo Satoru in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

In the Shibuya Incident, on October 31, Gojo fell prey to Kenjaku's plan to seal him. After clearing a horde of Curses and saving the trapped civilians, his recovery was interrupted by a familiar voice. Kenjaku's appearance in Geto's body threw him off, and he was overcome by emotion seeing his best friend before him.

Meanwhile, the Prison Realm had been activated and needed 1 minute to activate and seal Gojo. Using his feelings against him and knowing the kind of effect it would have, Kenjaku pretended to be Geto before revealing his true identity. Thus, a minute later, the plan to seal Gojo away was successful.

These instances depict that Gojo's actions are influenced by his emotions. No matter how stoic he might appear, the heart beating inside him was soft. So, this is the aloofness that, had he possessed it, would have had a very different outcome.

Expand Tweet

On the other hand, Kinji Hakari looks to have this very quality, which Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 245 will theorize. He, along with the remaining sorcerers, joins the battle and tries to keep Sukuna isolated against Yuji and Higuruma. Hakari will face Uraume in what is expected to be a generational battle.

Given all that has been seen of Hakari so far, he is one of the few who can be trusted to think logically. Behind every decision, no matter how reckless initially, is a well-thought-out reason.

In other words, he can compartmentalize internally. He does not let emotions dictate or even affect his decision-making and can keep his emotions and actions distinct, even in the toughest of scenarios.

If he and Gojo were to exchange places, there is a high possibility he would not have been sealed. The reason being this very aloofness—despite seeing such a familiar face, he would have realized that he was being trapped and thus employed some countermeasure, which is what Gojo could not do.

Again, this state of being withdrawn will allow him to logically process what to do next. Realistically, against a fully powered Sukuna, the sorcerers stand little chance. However, with Hakari on their side, their chances of success are surely boosted. He is someone who can be trusted to do the right thing, regardless of how he feels about it.

Final thoughts

Ryomen Sukuna at full power in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 245's theory could be the key to finally taking down Sukuna. With nothing left to lose, all the sorcerers have entered the fray. Before them is the mammoth task of going toe-to-toe with the Demon King.

However, with a trump card like Hakari, the odds do not seem as bad. Hakari's self-centered, moody, and aloof attitude might be the difference that prevents him from ending up like Gojo. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 245 drops on Monday, December 18, 2023, at 12 a.m. JST in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump issue 3.