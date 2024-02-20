Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 251's Toji-Gojo parallel already revealed who will win in Maki vs Sukuna

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 251 recently came out and there were several interesting moments, such as Yuji Itadori using Blood Manipulation, Sukuna using his Space Dismantle, and Megumi Fushiguro losing the will to live. However, the biggest moment of hype in the recent chapter was the cliffhanger of Maki Zen'in stepping in to fight Ryomen Sukuna.

Sukuna, at least based on the recent Jujutsu Kaisen, seems to have defeated Yuji and Yuta and now is Maki's turn to fight the King of Curses. While it seems that Maki, on paper, shouldn't have any chance whatsoever to defeat Sukuna, some fans have been theorizing that perhaps she could have an opportunity based on a classic Satoru Gojo-Toji Fushiguro panel from the Hidden Inventory arc.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

The Maki-Sukuna panel could be a throwback to the Gojo-Toji one and could point out the winner of this Jujutsu Kaisen battle

Back when Satoru Gojo was starting to fight Toji Fushiguro in the Hidden Inventory arc, the latter surprised the former and stabbed him in the back with a smile on his face. This panel has been compared to the cliffhanger of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 251, with some fans mentioning that Sukuna could be defeated, much like Toji, as a direct result of overconfidence.

While Maki has always been a fan favorite throughout the series, it is hard to think that she is going to be the one who will defeat Sukuna due to the difference in power and also from a narrative perspective. She is not only a main character but is also someone who has very little connection to Sukuna, so it would require a lot of work from author Gege Akutami's part to make this direction somewhat logical.

However, there is no denying that Maki is not going down without a fight and the current state of Yuta Okkotsu and Yuji Itadori has not been confirmed thus far. The two protagonists could step in and help Maki in the battle, which could give them an edge over Sukuna, who is still standing but has been weakened in recent chapters through Yuta's Domain Expansion and Yuji's rampage.

What could happen in the next chapters?

Maki in the manga (Image via Shueisha).

There is a very good chance that Maki is going to die in the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen chapters because of how the odds are stacked against her. While she is a very capable fighter and she is likely to cause some damage to Sukuna, the difference in power could be large enough for her to be defeated and die in the long run, which is something that makes a lot of sense.

Furthermore, recent events in the manga seem to suggest that Sukuna is being weakened bit by bit and that could mean that Gege Akutami is going to head in that direction for the sorcerers to defeat the King of Curses. That is something that could make a lot of sense, all things considered, and give the main characters a chance to win when considering that Sukuna is a lot stronger than the rest of the cast now that Satoru Gojo was defeated.

It is mere speculation at the moment but it seems that Jujutsu Kaisen is bound to end Sukuna being defeated. Although it wouldn't be the first time that Akutami could subvert a lot of people's expectations.

Final thoughts

Some Jujutsu Kaisen fans have compared the Sukuna-Maki panel in chapter 251 to the Gojo-Toji from the Hidden Inventory arc, suggesting that Maki is going to defeat the King of Curses. However, it doesn't seem likely that she has enough power to defeat Sukuna in a one-on-one battle.