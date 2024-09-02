Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 269: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 269 is set to release on Monday, September 16, 2024 at 12AM JST according to the official MANGA Plus website. Following the deaths of Ryomen Sukuna and Uraume in chapter 268, fans are eager to see what the series’ final chapters have in store for them, especially with respect to Yuta Okkotsu’s status.

Thankfully, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 269 should have some very basic spoilers coming later in the week as the release date draws nearer. However, with the spoiler process for creator Gege Akutami’s original manga series in danger (as are several others), this process is liable to stop at any time, including this week.

Fans at least know when Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 269 is set to release thanks to official information from Shueisha’s MANGA Plus website.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 269 release date and time

Sukuna's defeat sets up a focus on the Shinjuku Showdown's fallout for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 269 and beyond (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 269 is, at the time of this article’s writing, slated for an official release date and time of Monday, September 16, 2024 at 12AM Japanese Standard Time (JST). Likewise, the series’ exact local release date time will differ from region to region. The chapter is set to release at the following local times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zone Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7AM, Sunday, September 15, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 10AM, Sunday, September 15, 2024 British Summer Time 4PM, Sunday, September 15, 2024 Central European Summer Time 5PM, Sunday, September 15, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Sunday, September 15, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Sunday, September 15, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Monday, September 16, 2024 Australia Central Time 1:30AM, Monday, September 16, 2024

Where to read Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 269

Yuta Okkotsu's status and ultimate fate will likely be Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 269's main focus (Image via MAPPA Studios)

As aforementioned, Shueisha’s official MANGA Plus platform is the best way to read Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 269 since doing so supports the official release. Other means of reading which support the official release include Viz Media’s website and Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. Buying the corresponding compilation volume which contains chapter 269 is also an option once it is officially released.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 268 recap

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 268 began with Sukuna speaking to Megumi Fushiguro’s soul, essentially pointing out all that’s happened to him. Likewise, Sukuna asked how he can live a normal life after this. However, Megumi quickly realized that Sukuna simply feared death and was trying to avoid it. He added that he never intended to live a normal life and will try living for others once more as, in the present, Sukuna is pulled away from his body by Yuji Itadori.

Yuji then approached what was left of Sukuna, told him that he is Yuji, and offered to become Sukuna’s vessel again to teach him how to live with someone rather than curse someone. In the end, however, Sukuna rejected this and said he was a curse, choosing to die. Uraume then used her own Cursed Technique to end her life, telling Kinji Hakari that they only won by being lucky and fighting Sukuna in an incarnated form, which he called the ultimate praise.

Focus then jumped ahead in time, where Yuji, Megumi and Nobara Kugisaki had fully recovered. The latter pair each got a letter from Gojo, the former being told about his dad Toji’s death, and the latter being told about her mother’s whereabouts. Yuji didn’t get one because he spoke with Gojo directly. The issue then ended with a tease of Yuta Okkotsu’s fate, which will seemingly be the next installment’s focus when the series returns from break.

What to expect from Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 269 (speculative)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 269 is almost certain to open up with a focus on Yuta Okkotsu’s current fate and status in the aftermath of his transference into Satoru Gojo’s body. It’ll likely be revealed that Rika was the one screaming at him at the end of chapter 268 likewise, with Maki Zen’in shown as on the way to his location.

However, what’s difficult to predict about chapter 268 is exactly what Yuta’s status will be. While it’s clear he’s alive, what’s unclear is the specifics of his condition that led Yuji to say they have to “save” Yuta. More likely than not, he is now trapped inside of Satoru Gojo’s body, either by nature of his Cursed Technique expiring or Gojo’s body no longer moving for him.

