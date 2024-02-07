Jujutsu Kaisen confirms Toji was right to fear Geto's death

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 249 was one of the most eventful chapters of the series in recent memory. It not only featured the long-awaited revelation of Yuta Okkotsu's Domain in his battle against Ryomen Sukuna but also the confirmation of Kenjaku's demise.

Kenjaku was last seen in chapter 243 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, where he got decapitated by Yuta in a sneak attack. As a majority of the fans predicted, it certainly wasn't the end of the ancient sorcerer as he was still alive in the latest chapter of the manga.

That said, before he met his demise for good, Kenjaku caught Yuta off-guard with an unprecedented attack, which confirmed that the Sorcerer Killer, Toji Fushiguro, was right to fear Suguru Geto's death.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 249 proves that Toji Fushiguro was right to spare Suguru Geto's life

In Jujutsu Kaisen's Hidden Inventory Arc, Toji Fushiguro, aka the Sorcerer Killer, was tasked with assassinating the Star Plasma Vessel, Riko Amanai, at the time. However, in order to do that, Toji had to first get rid of Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto, two of the strongest sorcerers of the time who were entrusted with protecting Amanai.

Although it seemed like a herculean task at first, Toji succeeded in his mission of eliminating Amanai and getting rid of Gojo and Geto in the process. His strategy to completely wear Gojo out prior to their fight proved effective as he was successful in catching him off-guard and seemingly ending his life.

Following that, he shot Amanai and defeated Geto with relative ease. However, he decided to spare the latter's life, claiming that he would have killed him had he been a normal Shikigami user. Considering that Geto was a Cursed Spirit Manipulation User who absorbed Cursed Spirits after defeating them, Toji was unsure of what would happen in the event of the former's death.

That said, Toji's cautiousness was eventually proven right in chapter 249 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, which featured the consequences of Geto's death. After Kenjaku, who was in possession of Geto's body, was decapitated by Yuta in chapter 243, all of the Cursed Spirits in his vast reservoir went on a rampage.

Although Yuta was eventually able to overcome the unprecedented attack with the help of Rika, it proved just how dangerous of a technique Geto's Cursed Spirit Manipulation was. Had Toji killed Geto in the Hidden Inventory Arc, he would have to deal with the same consequences as a massive horde of Cursed Spirits would be sent his way.

In a way, Geto/Kenjaku held the Cursed Spirits captive in a cage with their Cursed Spirit Manipulation. Their death forced the cage door open, which led to the sudden release of every single Cursed Spirit in their possession.

However, the Cursed Spirits in Geto's possession at the time of his fight against Toji were relatively weaker than those he possessed later on. As such, if Toji had to deal with the massive horde of Cursed Spirits after killing Geto, one could argue that he would have defeated them pretty easily despite their numbers.

Considering that Toji was shown to be able to overwhelm a Special Grade Cursed Spirit in a fight, dealing with Geto's Cursed Spirits in the Hidden Inventory Arc wouldn't have been much of a problem for him.

Nonetheless, Geto's Cursed Spirit Manipulation was proven to be a double-edged sword in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga's latest chapter, considering how the user's death might potentially endanger those around him.

Final thoughts

To conclude, Toji Fushiguro was right to be cautious about killing Suguru Geto in the Hidden Inventory Arc of Jujutsu Kaisen. Killing him would not only have prevented the current events of the story from taking place, but it would have also been an inconvenience for him to deal with a massive horde of Cursed Spirits immediately after battling two of the strongest Jujutsu sorcerers of the era.