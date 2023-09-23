Jujutsu Kaisen fans going through it after arguably the most painful week in series' history

With the release of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 9, fans saw Satoru Gojo finally getting sealed in the anime. Given the duration for which the strongest sorcerer was sealed away in the manga, fans were dreading the day. However, the time has now finally arrived for fans of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime.

That wasn't all, as the series' manga readers were also left in shock after a major turn of events. When they were celebrating the victory of their favorite character over Ryomen Sukuna, Mangaka Gege Akutami brought a plot twist for fans that left them furious, to say the least.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen fans lose Satoru Gojo in both anime and manga

Expand Tweet

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 235 hinted that Satoru Gojo had won his fight against Ryomen Sukuna, following which their battle had reached its conclusion. Thus, fans weren't that eager for chapter 236. However, fans weren't ready for what Mangaka Gege Akutami had planned for the series.

As the spoilers for the same dropped online, fans found out that while the battle between Gojo and Sukuna had concluded, it wasn't Sukuna but Gojo who had been defeated. The chapter slowly conveyed the same to the fans. Initially, it looked like it was a flashback chapter, but soon enough it was revealed that Gojo had been chopped in half.

Fans were devastated as they weren't expecting Gojo to pass away the same week they were expecting him to finish off Ryomen Sukuna. To make matters worse, this came out in the same week that Satoru Gojo got sealed inside the Prison Realm in the anime.

Hence, Jujutsu Kaisen fans lost their favorite character in both forms of media - anime and manga in the same week.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans immediately started targeting Mangaka Gege Akutami as they were certain that the series creator had deliberately lined up the two incidents in the same week.

This is especially because Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236 could have been released in the past week.

However, the manga instead went on a one-week break, pushing the release of the next chapter by a week. By doing this, the Mangaka managed to line up Gojo's death in the manga with him getting sealed in the anime in the same week.

Expand Tweet

Fans even theorized how the Mangaka must have planned this from the very start. When Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 was airing the Hidden Inventory arc, Gojo had finally escaped the Prison Realm and was fighting Ryomen Sukuna.

However, in the same week that he was set to be sealed away in the anime, the character happened to be chopped into two with no real context.

Expand Tweet

Many fans even proceeded to call Gojo a fraud because he always stated himself to be the strongest sorcerer, yet he wasn't able to take down Ryomen Sukuna. He had, on two previous occasions, stated that he would win in a fight against the King of Curses. However, when he was actually pitted in a fight against Sukuna, he happened to get killed.

Therefore, many fans were convinced that Gojo, despite his strength, was just an overrated character with practically no real contribution. While everyone knew that he was the strongest, there have been no real situations where he completely defeated his enemy as nearly any enemy he defeated had somehow survived and returned.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

For now, fans will have to wait and see how Gege Akutami decides to deal with this character.

In the spoilers, Nanami was seen revealing that Mei Mei had once told him that one should go to the North if they wanted a new side to themselves. Otherwise, they must choose the path leading to the South. While Nanami had chosen to go South, Gojo seemingly chose North. Hence, there is a chance that he might return in the series in some other form.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.