Jujutsu Kaisen: How Heian Yuji's Claw of Calamity is the epitome of True Jujutsu

Jujutsu Kaisen is filled with theories by the fans, and recent chapters of the manga have only added fuel to the fire. Now that Satoru Gojo seems to no longer be a factor in the current conflict, chapter 238 seems to suggest that it is time for Yuji Itadori to fight Ryomen Sukuna, and the last panel of the aforementioned chapter could indicate one of the many theories in the series thus far.

The last panel shows Yuji jumping in Sukuna's direction, and he is biting his own hand, showcasing that it has turned into a claw. Sukuna had already shown that he had claws when Yuji was his vessel, so a lot of fans have theorized that this could play a role in the series. Considering that Gojo wasn't enough to defeat the King of Curses, Jujutsu Kaisen author Gege Akutami needs to come up with a convincing way to conclude this conflict.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen.

What Yuji's claws could mean in the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen chapters

Yuji's claws could make a difference in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga (Image via Shueisha).

Yuji's Cursed Technique has been long debated in the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom, and the last panel in chapter 238 has kicked the theories into overdrive. This claw, which has been named Claw of Calamity by the fandom, could suggest that Yuji has adapted to Sukuna's abilities, as Gojo said he could earlier in the series, as the King of Curses had a similar one when the manga began.

Now, the extent of Yuji's abilities is not certain, especially considering how it has been implied that he has soul manipulation abilities. Itadori has been shown to be capable of hurting one's soul (his fight with Mahito), containing another soul (his time as Sukuna's vessel), and swapping souls with another person's body (as seen with Kusakabe in chapter 222 of the manga).

After all, Yuji is not a normal person, as he was created by Kenjaku to be a special vessel for Sukuna. He is not 100% human but rather one of the Death Painting Wombs, which are half-Curses, half-humans, which is why the properties of his body and how he can use Cursed Energy are different to most sorcerers, which is why his Claw of Calamity, adapting to Sukuna's Cleave, could be a prime example of "true Jujutsu," as the King of Curses said earlier in the series.

The validity of Yuji defeating Sukuna

Expand Tweet

Most Jujutsu Kaisen fans are not sure how the series is going to conclude now that Satoru Gojo has been killed by Sukuna. Considering how the King of Curses still had the ace up his sleeve of returning to his original body, there isn't a logical path for the sorcerers to defeat Sukuna, as Gojo, by far the strongest character on their side, couldn't get the job done.

Now that Yuji is jumping into combat, most fans would want him to do well and win the battle, but, as of this writing, there isn't any argument that suggests he can do it. There are a lot of theories about what Yuji's Cursed Technique is, but that doesn't seem to be enough, considering that Gojo had a lot of abilities and a lot more experience and still was killed in this battle.

Narratively speaking, Yuji is the one that is most connected with Sukuna, with even fan theories that he is the latter's twin brother from the Heian era, which was part of the character's actual myths in real life. However, in terms of power scaling, the protagonist doesn't seem to stand a chance at the moment against this antagonist.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

Jujutsu Kaisen's upcoming clash between Sukuna, Yuji, and Higuruma could potentially decide the future of the series. There is no clear path for the sorcerers to stop the King of Curses, but this is when Gege Akutami needs to come up with a satisfying resolution to this conflict.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.