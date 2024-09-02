Jujutsu Kaisen's latest chapter changes Yuji and Sukuna's roles as the hunter becomes hunted

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 268, released on September 2, 2024, marked the climax of the final fight against Ryomen Sukuna as he died. Fushigoro Megumi was released, and the Great Merger was also avoided. The chapter also hinted that Okkotsu Yuta could still be alive after risking his life by using Gojo's body.

During Sukuna's last moments, Itadori Yuji questioned him about his current state. For the entire series, Ryomen Sukuna looked for ways to make the protagonist suffer and even called him a weak and pathetic human. However, his demise at the hands of Itadori was a perfect 'hunter become the hunted' moment.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga series.

Jujutsu Kaisen ends Sukuna's tale as the one who was hunted

Sukuna trying his best to stay inside Megumi (Image via Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 267 ended with Nobara's return, as she used Sukuna's last finger to activate her Resonance and immobilize the King of Curses. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 268 started with a monologue between Sukuna and Megumi as the former tried his best to depress Megumi so he could take over his body again.

Trending

However, things were different this time as Megumi ignored Sukuna's talk and claimed that he would try living for others this time. On the outside, as Yuji's domain broke, Sukuna was ripped apart from Megumi's body, and the latter was freed.

After getting ripped apart, Sukuna was reduced to a blob of flesh, humping over his unfortunate fate. Itadori closed in on the King of Curses and looked down on him for all the suffering he had caused him. However, Itadori didn't break his character and offered him a place inside if no one else was willing to take him in.

Itadori's final words to Sukuna (Image via Shueisha)

Before dying, Sukuna mocked Itadori one last time and told him not to underestimate him as he was a curse. This marked the end of the long fight between Ryomen Sukuna, a hunter who hunted down sorcerers like Choso, Higuruma, and Gojo Satoru. Moreover, he berated the protagonist for being weak.

However, things took a turn in the last phase as Itadori got the upper hand in battle with the help of his friends, and the hunter became the hunted. This was also a reality check for the King of Curses, who considered himself the strongest despite being a cursed spirit.

A throwback to the Shibuya arc

Mahito as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Interestingly, the final fight against Ryomen Sukuna was very similar to what happened in the Shibuya arc, with Mahito taking the place of the King of Curses. Like Sukuna, who kept killing Yuji's subordinates, Mahito killed Nanami. Just like how Itadori tried to give up after the death of his subordinates, the same happened after Nobara's 'potential' death.

And just like how the final fight ended with the demise of the King of Curses, the Shibuya arc ended with a pathetic display from the special-grade cursed spirit after Itadori Yuji outclassed it.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback