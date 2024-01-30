Jujutsu Kaisen may be setting Shoko Ieri up for the saddest scene yet

The tension and the hype continue to build as Jujutsu Kaisen's story progresses with an agonizing slowness. Fans have to patiently bide their time seven days at a stretch before a chapter is released. At the moment, the fandom's despair has been answered by Yuta Okkotsu joining his fellow sorcerers on the battlefield.

Hiromi Higuruma, the trump card of the Jujutsu High sorcerers, was quite literally taken apart by Ryomen Sukuna. However, Yuta's arrival also allowed Ui Ui and Kirara to steal away Higuruma and Gojo Satoru's bodies, most likely to take to Shoko Ieiri as a last-ditch attempt.

At this point, only her skills can salvage the downed sorcerers, if there is anything left to be saved, that is. However, while the chance of victory rests partly with her, Jujutsu High's doctor could be in for major heartache.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Shoko Ieiri could be in for the most miserable time yet

With Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 249 nearly a week away, the wait is on and the fandom is buzzing with theories. Numerous theories surrounding Gojo's return, the will of Kenjaku, Yuta, and Yuji's combination, and many more flood social media. Among them is one particular theory and it could be the most probable one happening on the sidelines.

The previous chapter witnessed Ui Ui and Kirara take Higurma's body away from the battlefield. Immediately after, Sukuna noted that even Gojo's body was missing. It is only natural that they were both being taken to Shoko Ieiri, who had been out of focus till now.

But that's not all, a few chapters ago, while Fumihiko Takaba was distracting Kenjaku, Yuta snuck up on him and decapitated the villain. Thus, the theory formed states that Shoko was about to have all three of them together - Higuruma, Gojo, and Kenjaku, i.e., Suguru Geto's body.

Gojo Satoru and Suguru Geto in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

From Jujutsu Kaisen, it is no surprise that Gojo, Geto, and Shoko were close, given that they were a squad. She was one of the last people who spoke to Geto before he chose his own path. She then witnessed her group falling apart as even Gojo began to go on missions solo.

Now, years later, the strongest sorcerer Gojo has been taken down and the invader hijacking Geto's body has also been dispatched. Theorizing that even Geto's body was taken back to Shoko, there will most likely be a scene with her standing between both of them laid before her.

It is unimaginable how she might feel, witnessing both her closest friends in the states that they are in. Reading about such a theory had fans distraught and with renewed despair. As if the events that have already happened are not abysmal enough, Shoko might have to go through the lowest of lows.

Final Thoughts

Some of the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom were confused as to why Kenjaku, i.e., Suguru Geto's body would be taken to Shoko. Geto had passed away a long time ago and so far, there is no way for characters to return from the dead in the story. Others felt that such a move would be a huge mistake, given Kenjaku's technique of switching bodies and gaining the host's abilities - Gojo.

Another section agreed with the aforementioned theory and opined that doing so would be fitting. Put simply, Geto's body and Gojo's body back with Shoko would allow for the reunion of their group and also give the two best friends a proper burial.