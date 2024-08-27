Jujutsu Kaisen official translation continues to confuse everyone, and Yuta's Cursed Technique is the latest target

Jujutsu Kaisen official translation continues to confuse fans with the most recent chapter 267. This time was it Yuta's Cursed Technique that fell prey to this occurrence that seems to be a recurring phenomenon. Every couple of chapters seem to face this, and in turn, it creates confusion as to what is actually attempting to be conveyed.

Chapter 267 was an eye-opener in terms of Sukuna's final finger and Yuta Copying the Demon King's technique. While the reveal itself was quite intriguing, the bits after seemed to create doubt regarding what was meant. Here's a closer look at what exactly happened.

Yuta Okkotsu the latest to fall prey to Jujutsu Kaisen official translation errors

Yuta Okkotsu (Image via MAPPA)

At the beginning of chapter 267, Jujutsu Kaisen official translation pegged Yuta (in Gojo's body) tell Gojo (in Yuta's body) that he would have Rika consume Sukuna's final finger so he could Copy his "Malevolent Shrine." This seemed to create confusion as many began to rethink what Yuta's Copy actually did.

As per the series' lore, Yuta can Copy other sorcerers' Cursed Techniques (CT), but not their Domains. Here, the reference is incorrectly made to Sukuna's Malevolent Shrine rather than his Cleave and Dismantle techniques, which are being called just "Shrine." As mentioned, this isn't the first time the Jujutsu Kaisen official translation has missed the mark.

In chapter 248, there were two instances where the translations were different. First, Sukuna's Kamutoke was called “Supreme Martial Solution,” which seemed to displease fans. Later in the chapter, Sukuna says that he knows Yuji too well due to their coexistence. However, the Jujutsu Kaisen official translation flies wide and makes the monologue tough to follow, using “flesh” over “body” and translates “I come back,” implying that Sukuna is talking about himself, which he wasn’t.

Flipping back a chapter, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 247 had another such mistranslation as well. First off, instead of mentioning Mahoraga's adaptation to Gojo Satoru's infinity, the official translation shoots elsewhere. Instead, it is written that "Malevolent Shrine's adaptation" was carefully done. Once more, fans weren't too pleased picking out something like this.

Another two instances can be found in chapter 245; the initial comes when Kinji Hakari faces Uraume. Jujutsu Kaisen official translation misgenders the latter by calling Uraume "her" instead of "they." Uraume is reincarnated in the body of Shiori Himi with an unspecified gender and is still referred to as they/them. Again, during the trail scene, "Shinjuku" is mentioned instead of "Shibuya."

Finally, the batte of the strongest also contained a misfired arrow from the Jujutsu Kaisen official translation. Gojo vs. Sukuna was one of the series' most important and most hyped fights. During their Domain clash, Gojo is pictured saying, "With regard to cursed technique, I’m overwhelmingly stronger." But he never believed that he was overwhelmingly stronger than Sukuna. The real meaning gets lost in translation. Instead, the correct line is “When it comes down to it, my Limitless is far better.”

