Jujutsu Kaisen proves Gojo was more heartless than Sukuna with insane foreshadowing

Satoru Gojo and Ryomen Sukuna are undoubtedly the two strongest characters in Jujutsu Kaisen. With both sorcerers being the pinnacle of Jujutsu sorcery, it's to be expected that everyone else would pale in comparison to them. However, as seen in the latest episode of the series, their perspectives on recognizing their opponents' strengths vary vastly.

Ryomen Sukuna was introduced to the audience at the end of the very first episode of the series, where he took over Yuji Itadori's body and was looking to wreak havoc in the world. However, his plans were foiled when Itadori surprisingly took back control of his body and was subsequently bested in a short fight with Satoru Gojo.

Disclaimer: This article consists spoilers for the latest episode of Jujutsu Kaisen as well as the manga. Reader's discretion is advised.

Sukuna proves to be more honorable than Gojo in the latest episode of Jujutsu Kaisen

Gojo vs Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen(image via MAPPA)

Fans witnessed a brief showdown between Satoru Gojo and the newly awakened Ryomen Sukuna at the very beginning of the series. It was during this fight that people got a brief idea about their respective characters. Sukuna was hailed as the King of Curses, whereas Gojo called himself 'the strongest' Jujutsu sorcerer of the modern era.

Later on in the series, the disaster curse spirit called Jogo took his chance and decided to face Gojo early on. During their fight, the overwhelming gap between their power levels became clear to the audience as Gojo toyed with the cursed spirit. He even gave Itadori a front-row seat to their fight to teach him about domain expansions.

That day, it was evident that Jogo was no match for Gojo. The latter also made fun of his opponent by calling him weak during the fight.

However, this seemed to not be the case, as Jogo was later classified as an unregistered Special Grade curse who made light work of Nanami, Naobito Zenin, and Maki Zenin during the Shibuya Arc. Gojo's taunt meant that although Jogo was strong, he was no match for the strongest sorceror of the modern era.

In season 2 episode 16 of Jujutsu Kaisen, Jogo agreed to face off against Ryomen Sukuna, who took control of Itadori's body after being fed several fingers all at once. The fight that followed was outstanding, to say the least, as we saw Jogo giving it his all in order to land a single hit on Sukuna.

Their battle ended with Sukuna emerging victorious and unscathed. However, The King of Curses acknowledged his opponent's strength, as he said, "Stand proud, you are strong," before swiftly ending his life.

This moment was paralleled in the anime, where The King of Curses, of all people, complimented his opponent, while Satoru Gojo, who is supposed to be one of the story's main heroes, taunted his opponent by calling him weak.

The contrast between their respective characters is clear. Although Sukuna is often portrayed as patronizing and boastful of his superiority in a fight, he can recognize and compliment the strength of his opponents.

On the other hand, Gojo recognizes the potential of his students and compliments their ability to surpass him one day. However, he never fails to taunt whoever he dislikes and reminds them of how powerless they are against him.

When will Satoru Gojo get unsealed in Jujutsu Kaisen anime?

Satoru Gojo in Season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen(image via MAPPA)

During the Shibuya Incident arc in Season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen, fans saw their favorite blindfolded Sensei get sealed in the Prison Realm. It was earlier declared that it was impossible for even someone like Satoru Gojo to break free from the Prison Realm.

The Shibuya Incident arc singlehandedly changed the entire landscape of the story. By removing Gojo from the mix, the stakes are now higher than ever. Unfortunately for fans, they will have to wait a considerable amount of time before they get to see him return on the screen once again.

In the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, fans had to wait for three years to finally see Gojo return. Gojo was sealed in chapter 90 of the manga and only returned in chapter 221, which was released earlier this year. Therefore, for anime fans, the expected wait for Gojo's return might vary from 5 to 6 years at the very least.

Speculating from the number of chapters that MAPPA adapts in one season, Gojo's return could happen in a potential season 4, which would take a minimum of 5 more years to adapt.

To conclude

Satoru Gojo's absence in the story has been felt by pretty much every Jujutsu Kaisen fan. His removal from the narrative gives room for other characters to shine, as evident from the Culling Games arc of the manga.

Despite Gojo's arrogant and sometimes pestering behavior towards his peers, he was considered the ace of Jujutsu society. His absence allowed Sukuna and other cursed spirits to wreak havoc in Shibuya. Rest assured, Gojo will make his return to the story, although it'll probably be several years before it happens.

