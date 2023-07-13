Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 adds Megumi's dad to the worst anime fathers club

The second episode of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 was released on Thursday, July 13, 2023, bringing some exciting developments to the anime’s version of the Gojo’s Past arc. Beyond being a great episode, the installment also gave fans some direction for where this section of the season is headed, as well as what its main focus will be on.

As such, viewers are praising Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 overall, citing it as an excellent outings for the return of the beloved television series. Fans are especially impressed with Toji Fushiguro, who has been given a good amount of introduction time as the B-story to this episode’s focus on Satoru Gojo, Suguru Geto, and Riko Amanai.

Speaking of the starring trio for this section of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, one moment that has drawn fans' attention is Toji Fushiguro's apparent disregard for Megumi. While the season has not yet elaborated upon their relationship, viewers are already aware of what they are to each other.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 2 met with thunderous applause from fans despite the blunder by Megumi's dad

Episode recap

Toji seen forgetting who Megumi is in the episode (Image via MAPPA Studios)

In Jujutsu Kaisen season 2’s latest episode, fans saw Toji Fushiguro and Shiu Kong discuss the job of killing Riko Amanai and how they plan to go about it. The two posted a bounty for Amanai, which awarded 30 million yen, luring several sorcerer assassins to Amanai’s position with the goal of wearing down the young Gojo.

Meanwhile, Gojo and Geto cleaned up the two Q members who assaulted them, leading to the group’s disbandment. They were then formally introduced to Riko Amanai and her caretaker, Misato Kuroi. However, as Amanai went about her normal school life, two different assassins attacked, which Geto and Gojo both defeated. Unfortunately, the episode ended by revealing that Geto and Kuroi had been attacked a second time and were now being held hostage.

Toji and Megumi’s complicated relationship makes the fandom award the former with the title of being the worst father

jyvie @jyvvie megumi and toji graduated with first class in forgetfulogy megumi and toji graduated with first class in forgetfulogy https://t.co/3KAFzSMRwd

One of the standout moments of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2’s latest installment for anime-only fans is a brief scene in which Shiu Kong asks Toji how “Megumi” is doing. Anime-only fans instantly realized the connection between Toji and Megumi, both of whom share the last name Fushiguro. However, this excitement was quickly crushed when Toji hilariously asked who Kong was talking about.

While this isn’t the only time Megumi will come up during the course of the second season’s opening arc, it does highlight the complicated relationship (or lack thereof) the two have. Clearly, Toji is absent from Megumi’s life even as a young child, to the point of not remembering his son’s own name. While fans are incensed at Toji for this, his relationship with the Zenin clan and his daily life and work somewhat explains the nature of the said relationship.

abbie ★ HANAN DAY @biyuuji toji re-elected as the mayor of idgafville 12 times 8 time idgafathon gold medallist and chairman of the irdgaf committee toji re-elected as the mayor of idgafville 12 times 8 time idgafathon gold medallist and chairman of the irdgaf committee https://t.co/7HLOVx5CdV

miles🕷️⭐️🏳️‍⚧️|🌹🐍⁷ @st4rrboy_m The way Toji thought for a while when asked about Megumi The way Toji thought for a while when asked about Megumi 😭

夢見心地✨️🩷 @kaenemii toji...listen, i can be megumi's mom just give me a change babygurl 🥹🫶🏼 toji...listen, i can be megumi's mom just give me a change babygurl 🥹🫶🏼 https://t.co/TlOrL0Dwr3

kato ☭ @katocatz toji showing up to megumi’s parent teacher meeting toji showing up to megumi’s parent teacher meeting https://t.co/SAxjDL41HH

As mentioned above, fans are focusing in on Toji’s debut scene for this episode, more specifically honing in on his apparent apathy towards his son Megumi. While some are finding it hilarious, others seemingly find it sad, especially with knowing the teenaged Megumi before meeting his father. Moreover, manga-readers are especially sad to revisit this fact, especially given current manga events.

In summation

Overall, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2’s second episode is a remarkable one in animation and story. With the fight over Riko Amanai heating up, fans are excited to see how Gojo and Geto grow as sorcerers, as well as how Toji plans to actually fight the pair and kill RIko when the time comes.

Be sure to keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses

