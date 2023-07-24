Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 4: Major plot developments to expect

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 4 is all set to be released on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 11:56 pm JST. Given that the Hidden Inventory arc has already generated heaps of excitement among fans, viewers are eagerly awaiting the upcoming episode. Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 3 ended with a cliffhanger, and as fans wait to see how the story develops, tension continues to mount for Gojo and others.

In episode 3, Gojo, Geto, and Riko visited Okinawa to rescue Kuroi and succeeded in their attempt. They extended their stay in Okinawa and enjoyed the moment for a while. After 48 hours in Okinawa, they returned to Jujutsu High, where Gojo was brutally stabbed and taken down by Toji Fushiguro.

In the meantime, Geto and Amanai reached the place where the merger was scheduled to take place. However, Toji ambushed and shot Riko in the head. The episode ended with a cliffhanger as Geto was about to attack Toji after receiving the shocking news about Gojo's death.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 4 will likely feature Satoru Gojo's return

The previous episode left the fans on a cliffhanger, and Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 4 will continue the battle between Geto Suguru and Toji Fushiguro. As Toji was able to dominate and take down Satoru Gojo, it is likely that he will do the same with Geto. The battle will delve deeper into Geto Suguru's Curse manipulation technique and focus on how Toji Fushiguro tackles this technique.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 4 is also likely to focus on the monstrous power of Toji Fushiguro, who does not have any cursed energy. He might also reveal some information regarding his kid, Megumi Fushiguro.

Toji stabbed Gojo from the back (Image via Mappa)

The main attraction of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 4 will likely be the return of Satoru Gojo, who could engage in a fierce battle with Toji Fushiguro once again. This full-throttle battle will change the course of the story of Jujutsu Kaisen. It will also focus on Toji's full potential against the formidable Satoru Gojo, who is likely to return to life using the Reverse Curse Technique.

Additionally, the episode may go into an in-depth explanation as to why the Time Vessel Association wanted Riko Amanai dead and what they expect next. The group is also likely to rejoice in the task completed by Toji Fushiguro.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 4 will be a stunning installment, just like the record-breaking previous episode. It will be an action-packed episode with back-to-back intense battles between Toji Fushiguro, Geto Suguru, and Satoru Gojo. Satoru Gojo's return will be sure to shake up the fandom.

Episode 4 will also be an informational one as fans will learn more about the characters and their curse techniques. As the release date of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 4 draws near, fans are excited to see what it brings to the table. With the Hidden Inventory arc unfolding, viewers are sure to witness some twists that will have a massive impact on the future of Jujutsu Kaisen.

