Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2: How Gojo's glaring weakness led to his eventual downfall, explained 

There are chinks even in the most impenetrable armor and Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 proved just that. The honored one throughout Heaven and Earth, deemed to be invincible, was sealed away in a series of shocking events at Shibuya.

What's more surprising and intriguing is the fact that it was not a fancy technique that downed the Six Eyes User. Actually, it was not even the well-thought-out and executed plan devised by Pseudo-Geto. So what was this hidden yet glaring weakness that led to the mighty Gojo Satoru's downfall?

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2: Gojo's Achilles heel that led to his toppling

Jujutsu Kaisen's strongest sorcerer's abilties are beyond impressive, to say the least. Six Eyes, Limitless, Unlimited Void, Infinite Cursed Energy and Hollow Purple are just few examples of what Gojo has up his sleeve. Up until the Shibuya Incident, he was untouchable, literally, and stood at the helm of the Jujutsu World.

However, even a being such as him has a weakness, or an Achilles' heel. This vulnerability of his is the humanity within him. All said and done, Gojo Satoru is human and is capable of emotion. It was this very emotion that Pseudo-Geto slyly exploited in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 and sealed him away.

During the Shibuya Arc in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, Gojo was faced with a seemingly impossible conundrum - activate his domain expansion to eradicate the special-grade curses and the transfigured human beings, but risk the other non-sorcerers and civilians becoming casualties in the process.

What ensued was one of Gojo's most breathtaking feats. In an all-or-nothing gamble, he activated and deactivated his Domain Infinite Void for 0.2 seconds (set purely on instinct as to how long humans could survive in it without severe after-effects) and cleared all transfigured humans in 299 seconds. This is a testament to just how powerful he is.

Gojo activating his Domain Expansion in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

While this got the job done, it revealed that Gojo's weakness was, in fact, his humanity. Had he wished, he could have dealt with the Shibuya Incident in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 almost all by himself. But Gojo was a man of principle. He was not aloof from his emotions and hence they affected his actions to a certain extent.

He knew the risk he would be taking and had to do something to prevent the death toll from rising. As Jogo deduces, the sacrifices he was willing to accept were "people killed by Curses" and not "people killed by Gojo Satoru". He was prepared to make certain sacrifices if it meant saving maximum lives. Only by instinct to save whoever he could did he pull off such a feat.

How the ball was set rolling

Gojo says his final goodbye to Geto (Image via MAPPA)

At the end of Jujutsu Kaisen 0, there is a brief interaction between Gojo and Suguru Geto. After exchanging a few words, Geto succumbs to his injuries and passes on. However, given the deep friendship they shared, Gojo does not allow his body to be destroyed.

Instead, he likely had it stored away. It is believed that after this, Geto's body was stolen and used as the next vessel for Kenjaku. The sense of brotherhood and love did not let him dispatch his best friend's remains. This would explain Kenjaku revealing himself just prior to Gojo being sealed. It is also why Gojo froze when he saw a familiar face amid the chaos and failed to react to the Prison Realm.

Final thoughts

Gojo Satoru in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

As mentioned, even in the armor of the seemingly indomitable Gojo Satoru, chinks exist. His humanity, while undoubtedly one of his weapons, also turned out to be one of his biggest weaknesses. He does have a soft heart. Thus, if his emotions are prodded, he does get vulnerable.

It is an appealing trait for a character who stands at the top of the food chain. No matter the power and techniques he possesses, Gojo is similar to any other person - someone not devoid of pain and love.