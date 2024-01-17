Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 couldn't include "Jujusanpo" segments in Shibuya arc (and for a good reason)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 completely changed the course of the series with the Shibuya Incident arc. From the beginning to the end, the story featured a dark and monotonous setting, as the majority of the fan-favorite characters were either killed or sidelined from the narrative.

As a result, several fans miss the light-hearted, slice-of-life "Jujusanpo" (also known as Juju Stroll) short scenes that took place after the ending credits of an episode. The Jujusanpo series became extremely popular among fans, as they got to see their beloved characters in fun side stories that relieved the tension of the overall episode.

However, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 did not feature the beloved short series, which left several fans wondering whether it had been removed from the series completely.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2: Why Jujusanpo was not featured in the Shibuya Incident arc

The Jujusanpo short segments heavily contrasted the dark nature of the Jujutsu Kaisen series due to its lighthearted and slice-of-life nature. Although season 1 of the anime was not as serious as compared to season 2, it did feature its fair share of tragedies.

As such, the Jujusanpo, aka Juju Stroll, segments provided much-needed comic relief to the viewers. Be it Satoru Gojo's hilarious antics or Panda's consistent teasing of other characters, these short segments are certainly some of the most popular parts of the anime. They were adapted from Gege Akutami's original storyboard and animated by MAPPA.

Considering their popularity among the fans, it only made sense for Jujusanpo to return in the second season of the anime. However, the Shibuya Incident arc of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 did not feature the beloved short segments, which only made sense upon looking back at the eventful arc.

The second season of the anime took a dark turn with the Shibuya arc, which witnessed an unfathomable amount of tragedies that took place on October 31, 2018. Several beloved characters like Nobara Kugisaki and Kento Nanami met an unexpected end, while other characters like Satoru Gojo and Aoi Todo were completely sidelined from the story.

Furthermore, Sukuna's battles with Jogo and Mahoraga caused death and destruction on an unprecedented scale, which left the entire city of Shibuya in shambles. As such, it wouldn't make sense to have fun and quirky moments after an episode that featured The King of Curses massacring innocent people in the city.

According to recent news, mangaka Gege Akutami had the source material ready for this season's Jujusanpo. However, the Shibuya arc was too dark and intense for MAPPA to insert such comedic moments in between them. This reason certainly makes sense, considering that this arc featured some of the most horrific acts of violence and destruction.

Another reason could be that MAPPA couldn't find enough time to fit in the short segments into the episodes, considering that they had to animate 74 chapters in 23 episodes. As such, it's easy to see why the Jujusanpo series couldn't find its way in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2.

Final Thoughts

Due to its absence from Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, fans hope to see the beloved Jujusanpo segments return to the upcoming season 3 of the anime. Considering that the Culling Games arc is not as dark as compared to the Shibuya arc, fans can expect to see the beloved short series once again,